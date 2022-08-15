Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward ahead of A’s series

When the Oakland Athletics take the field this week, their opponent will look a little different in the dugout.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Rangers relieved manager Chris Woodward of his duties Monday.

Woodward was hired by the Rangers in 2019 and spent four seasons at the helm, achieving a 211-278 record. Woodward never led the Rangers to a winning season during his tenure, and did not meet expectations this year even after the team spent millions of dollars signing former A’s infielder Marcus Semien and one-time World Series champion Corey Seager this offseason. The Rangers are 51-63 and sit 23 games behind the first-place Houston Astros.

The team has named third base coach Tony Beasley the interim manager. He’ll make his managerial debut tonight against the A’s at 5:05 p.m. PT.