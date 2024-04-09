Langeliers powers Athletics past Rangers

The A’s got the performance of a lifetime out of their starting catcher as Shea Langeliers blasted three home runs and drove in every run as the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers in a close 4-3 contest on Tuesday night in Arlington.

It was Alex Wood’s turn on the bump tonight, making his third start of the season. Oakland’s Opening Day starter has had an up and down season so far but tonight was

Texas got to Wood in the first inning with a little help from old friend Marcus Semien, who doubled and scored to lead things off. Not a great beginning to Wood’s evening but he settled

It didn’t take long for the A’s to tie things up. Catcher Shea Langeliers swatted his second home run of the season in the top of the second, putting the A’s on the board:

Shea starts us off pic.twitter.com/Fi9s8pdTsH — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 10, 2024

Tie game. For about five seconds. Texas got that run right back in the bottom half off of a Jonah Heim solo home run. Things got really stressful from there as Texas put the next three runners on to load the bases with no outs. Wood didn’t blink and pulled a Houdini, getting out of the jam without allowing a run:

Alex Wood got himself out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in B3 pic.twitter.com/RQyPXpZcMO — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) April 10, 2024

That wound up being it for Wood, as it seemed like he might have injured his leg during his escape job. Let’s hope it’s minor and he doesn’t have to miss any starts.

-Alex Wood: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 K, 67 pitches

Rule 5 pick Mitch Spencer relieved Wood to start the fifth and pitched three strong inning, allowing a run both more importantly saving the bullpen and keeping this game close. Still, the Athletics were now down a run heading into the latter half of the game.

Well, Langeliers did his best to get his team the win tonight. Having already hit a home run today, Langeliers went deep again for his second bomb of the game:

That Jack tied it up but the bottom half is when Spence got tagged for his lone run allowed tonight. The club would need some late game magic to pull this one out.

And who better to turn to than the guy with two home runs already? Stepping to the plate in the top of the ninth, Langeliers blasted his third home run of the game, this time a 2-run shot to give Oakland their first lead of the day, and in the ninth:

SHEA LANGELIERS' THIRD HOMER OF THE GAME FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/0dbQ04MEsm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

He entered the day with just one home run on the year. He left the park this evening with four. Have a day, Shea.

Tasked with holding on to the one-run lead, stud flamethrower Mason Miller came on for the ninth. He blew the Texas batters away en route to a perfect appearance and securing the win, and collecting his first career save.

What a game. You never expect a three home run day but man when it happens, it’s a lot of fun. Let’s see how Langeliers follows this up.

The club is now on a three-game winning streak heading into the middle game tomorrow. They can make it 4 in a row and secure the series with a W in tomorrow’s matchup. It’ll be righty Ross Stripling going up against the left-handed Cody Bradford. Let’s keep the streak going!