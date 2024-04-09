A’s vs. Rangers game thread

After winning the weekend series against the Tigers, the Athletics will try to win their second consecutive series as they begin a three game set against the division rival Texas Rangers.

Left-hander Alex Wood is going to be kicking the series off tonight. He’s had two starts so far this year, one dud and one solid start. He’ll be hoping for more of the latter today as he faces the reigning World Series champions. The Texas lineup is stacked and he’ll have a tough assignment as he tries to get Oakland their third straight win.

Here’s the lineup that’ll be backing Wood up:

That lineup is mostly correct but we got one late adjustment. First base will now be manned by the newly acquired Tyler Nevin, who replaces regular starter Ryan Noda in the batting order as well. We don’t yet know if there’s an injury or illness but we’ll let you know when we find more out.

That lineup will be going against veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi. He’s gotten off to a fast start, allowing just two runs over 13 innings of work. The A’s bats will want to try to jump on Eovaldi early tonight.

And here’s the Texas lineup for tonight’s game:

Let’s keep the winning going and get our third straight guys!