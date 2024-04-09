Elephant Rumblings: Pitching injuries rising across MLB

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

There has been a lot of discourse recently around the rate of elbow injuries plaguing MLB right now due to the sheer number of superstar pitchers going down with injury right now. The most recent victims, Braves righty Spencer Strider and former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, are the most recent victims and have really spurred the conversation recently as more and more people become concerned with the state of pitchers health in the modern MLB.

It’s not just those two who have gone down with major elbow problems. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole expressed his concern regarding pitching injuries by bringing up a good point: the pitch clock:

“To be able to say you implement something in one year and it has no effect is shortsighted. We are really going to understand the effects of what the pitch clock is maybe five years down the road, but to dismiss it out of hand, I didn’t think it was helpful for the situation.”

The fact that it’s taken arguably the biggest superstar pitcher in the sport this long to speak that is ridiculous. While it might seem obvious at this point to a lot of fans, the way players have more to lose by speaking out this way. So in that sense it’s not surprising that it took someone of Cole’s caliber to give an honest assessment of what the heck is happening.

The rise in elbow injuries is hitting every team, including our A’s. Obviously the most recent example is reliever Trevor Gott, who just underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the season. Lefty Ken Waldichuk has avoided the knife to this point but the threat of elbow surgery still hangs in the air. While he’s not on the level of a Cole or Strider or Bieber, losing him to a major elbow injury would still be an awful development.

And that’s something that MLB should want to avoid. Their top pitchers going down to injury on a yearly basis is not going to be good for the game long term, and watching their stars go down will only dim their shine. Perhaps MLB will care more when it’s the superstars but other guys like Waldichuk would benefit from MLB putting more research and focus into what is causing the pitcher injuries to jump off the charts. Baseball fans would appreciate it.

