Elephant Rumblings: A’s tame Tigers, win first road series

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

For the first time this season, the A’s gave us a thoroughly enjoyable weekend of baseball. Maybe they will be better on the road this season, playing in front of bigger crowds of fans who aren’t heartbroken about the impending loss of their teams.

It will be interesting how the tension between wanting to boycott MLB’s worst ownership and the urge to savor the final moments of Oakland A’s baseball plays out as the days get longer and the end of a five decades-plus era approaches.

The A’s got their first series win of 2024 with gutsy shutout performances on the mound from Paul Blackburn and Joe Boyle, and big at-bats from Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof, who are both heating up at the plate after slow starts to the season. Blackburn is leading A’s pitching with a perfect ERA after two starts and 13 innings. Gelof exploded for four hits yesterday.

The A’s front office continues to make low key acquisitions; the latest is Alex Speas from the White Sox. Zach Jackson, who once seemed poised to make an impact in the A’s bullpen, was DFA’d to clear roster space. Check out the weekend roster update from AN’s Garrett Spain for more details.

No game today, the A’s road trip continues with a series beginning in Arlington tomorrow. Have a great week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Roster moves.

An early exit on Sunday.

HBD Ambassador Alvarez!

Aviators flying high.

Solid pitching for the Rockhounds this weekend, too.

