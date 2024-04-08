Elephant Rumblings: A’s tame Tigers, win first road series

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

For the first time this season, the A’s gave us a thoroughly enjoyable weekend of baseball. Maybe they will be better on the road this season, playing in front of bigger crowds of fans who aren’t heartbroken about the impending loss of their teams.

It will be interesting how the tension between wanting to boycott MLB’s worst ownership and the urge to savor the final moments of Oakland A’s baseball plays out as the days get longer and the end of a five decades-plus era approaches.

The A’s got their first series win of 2024 with gutsy shutout performances on the mound from Paul Blackburn and Joe Boyle, and big at-bats from Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof, who are both heating up at the plate after slow starts to the season. Blackburn is leading A’s pitching with a perfect ERA after two starts and 13 innings. Gelof exploded for four hits yesterday.

The A’s front office continues to make low key acquisitions; the latest is Alex Speas from the White Sox. Zach Jackson, who once seemed poised to make an impact in the A’s bullpen, was DFA’d to clear roster space. Check out the weekend roster update from AN’s Garrett Spain for more details.

No game today, the A’s road trip continues with a series beginning in Arlington tomorrow. Have a great week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Alex Speas acquired for cash from CWS & sent to LV, LV RHP Zack Jackson DFA’d, ACL A’s C Luis Marinez released, 1B Quincy Nieporte signed & sent to ACL A’s, OF Clark Elliott to ACL A’s, RHP Colin Peluse to Midland Development List…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 6, 2024

An early exit on Sunday.

Brent Rooker was removed from the game due to abdominal soreness, per A's. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 7, 2024

HBD Ambassador Alvarez!

Happy Birthday to MLB’s Girls Baseball Ambassador, Coach V! ⚾️ ☕️ pic.twitter.com/as98oZmryI — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) April 7, 2024

Aviators flying high.

SS Max Muncy homered, doubled twice and drove in 3, while CF Esteury Ruiz went 2 for 5 with a double and a pair of stolen bases and 3B Brett Harris went 3 for 4 with a triple and a walk and drove in 4 to help Las Vegas beat Justin Verlander and Sugar Land 10-6 today. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 7, 2024

Solid pitching for the Rockhounds this weekend, too.