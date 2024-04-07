A’s take series in Detroit with a 7-1 victory.

The Oakland Athletics faced off today against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the finale of their first road series of the 2024 MLB season.

The A’s got on the board first and early in the first inning with a single by Abraham Toro followed by a triple by Zack Gelof. Keeping the hit parade going, JJ Bleday singled to score Gelof. Rooker K’d for the first out of the inning. Seth Brown popped out and J.D. Davis struck out to end the rally. But not after the A’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Boyle walked leadoff hitter Parker Meadows on four straight pitches, then with a 3-1 count, Riley Greene singled. Spencer Torkelson popped out to right-centerfield, and Kerry Carpenter popped out to third baseman Toro for the second out. A wild pitch moved Greene to second. Boyle got rookie second baseman Colt Keith to ground out to his counterpart Zack Gelof to shut down the rally. At the end of one inning, the A’s led 2-0.

Ryan Noda led off the second with a base hit. Abraham Toro got plunked with a 95-mph heater, and then, with two out, Gelof homered to deep left field. It was Zack’s first homer of the season. That gave the A’s a 5-0 lead headed into the bottom of the second inning.

Triple ✅

Home Run ✅



And it's just the second inning pic.twitter.com/sBqgxqAvZR — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 7, 2024

Ryan Noda led off the fourth inning with a base on balls. Nick Allen singled and Noda legged it to third diving under the throw safely. Toro drove Noda home with an infield base hit, beating the throw to first with some serious hustle. Gelof struck out for his first out of the game. Bleday singled, but Nick Allen was thrown out at home to end the inning. One run scored in the inning to bring the score to 6-0 in favor of our A’s.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Lawrence Butler took over for Rooker as a defensive replacement. Just four pitches in, Butler made a fantastic sliding catch to save extra bases. He then led off the top of the fifth with a base hit. But was left stranded there following three straight outs. The initial report on Rooker’s early departure was abdominal soreness.

Lefty Kyle Muller replaced Boyle in the bottom of the sixth inning. Boyle’s line was an impressive five innings, giving up two hits and striking out three Tigers. Muller sent the Tigers down 1-2-3.

Alex Faedo replaced Flaherty in the top of the seventh. Gelof left himself just a double short of a cycle with a lead-off base hit. He was erased on a fielder’s choice by JJ Bleday. Seth Brown singled to center field, moving Bleday to third with two down. J.D. Davis grounded out to end the threat.

Riley Greene got the Tigers on the board with a homer off Muller to lead off the eighth inning. Greene’s third homer of the season was just past the outstretched glove of Butler in right-centerfield. It was only the fourth hit of the game for Detroit. Lucas Erceg replaced Muller after Greene’s homer. With two outs, Vierling doubled over the head of left fielder Seth Brown. But Erceg shut the door with a groundout to first baseman Ryan Noda.

Gelof singled to lead off the ninth inning. His four-hit, four RBI day left him short of the cycle by just a double. Mark Ellis hit the last cycle in A’s history, seventeen years ago on June 4, 2007. Butler doubled, sending Gelof to third and then a Seth Brown single scored Gelof giving the A’s a 7-1 lead. Michael Kelly replaced Erceg in the bottom of the ninth. Gio Urshela and Zack McKinstry each singled. Carson Kelly grounded into a force out, erasing McKinstry at second. A groundout to Hernaiz ended the game and gave the A’s a series victory in Detroit.