Athletics vs Tigers game thread

The Oakland Athletics take on the Detroit Tigers today at Comerica Park in the finale of their first road series of the 2024 MLB season. Joe Boyle, the 24-year-old righty will make his second start of the young season and only the fifth of his career. Boyle will go up against Jack Flaherty, the former standout starter for the St. Louis Cardinals. Midway through his seventh Cardinals season he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for the playoff run. He signed with the Tigers last December. This will be his second start of the season for Detroit.

Flaherty will face the following lineup for the visiting A’s:

Joe Boyle will face this lineup for A.J. Hinch’s Detroit Tigers:

The A’s hope to follow up Paul Blackburn’s great outing yesterday with their third win of the season. Blackburn tossed six scoreless inning and received all the run support he would need in the first, with Brent Rooker’s 2-run blast. His second in this series.

