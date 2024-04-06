A’s acquire Alex Speas, DFA Zach Jackson

The Oakland Athletics announced two roster moves on Saturday afternoon, acquiring right-handed pitcher Alex Speas from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations and optioning his to Las Vegas. Zach Jackson was designated for assignment to make room on the 40 man roster.

Speas, 26, made his major league debut with the Texas Rangers last season and pitched in three games. Speas didn’t pitch well in two innings, allowing three runs and five walks. He was claimed off of waivers by the White Sox in October and has spent this season in Charlotte with the Sox Triple-A affiliate Knights. Last season Speas pitched across two minor league levels and had a 2.86 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 38 walks in 56 2⁄ 3 innings. In 2 1⁄ 3 innings this season he has allowed four runs, two walks, and struck out two. Speas has a fastball that tops out in triple digits and averaged 98.9 mph in his short stint with Texas last season, but he primarily relies on a cut fastball that averages 91.9 mph. Speas had a whiff rate of 40.4% on his cutter in Triple-A in 2023.

Zach Jackson has pitched 66 career major league innings with the Athletics and has had success in that time, posting an ERA of 2.86 and a strikeout rate of 31.9%. Jackson was hampered by injuries in 2023 and failed to make the opening day roster, and in two innings with Las Vegas has allowed four runs and eight walks.