A’s at Tigers game thread

Rise and shine! The Athletics are set for a Saturday morning matchup with the Tigers in game 2 of the series.

Righty Paul Blackburn is set to take the ball for his second start of 2024. The former All-Star was lights out in his first outing of the year, shutting down the Guardians over seven strong frames. He’ll be hoping to keep that going against the Tigers, who have gotten off to a fast start.

Here is the lineup that’ll be backing him up:

A’s lineup at Detroit: Noda 1B, Gelof 2B, Bleday CF, Rooker DH, Brown LF, Davis 3B, Langeliers C, Butler RF, Allen SS; Blackburn P pic.twitter.com/zsXEalT4dm — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 6, 2024

Noda is back in there after a day off yesterday, sitting in his customary leadoff spot. Bleday rises back up to the three hole while Davis slides down the order against at right-hander.

They’ll be facing off against Tigers righty Kenta Maeda. A veteran of seven seasons and pitching his eighth, Maeda got hit hard in his first start, allowing six runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Oakland will be hoping Maeda is still finding his groove and pounce on him often and early.

Here’s Detroit’s lineup:

Let’s go A’s!