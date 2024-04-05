Athletics vs Tigers Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics embark upon their first road trip of the 2024 season today as they take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. This is the Tigers home opener. Lefty JP Sears takes the mound for the 1-6 A’s. Sears was hit hard in his 2024 debut against the Guardians and lasted only 3.2 innings. Lefty Tarik Skubal will get the start for 5-1 Detroit. He pitched six scoreless innings against the White Sox on March 28th for his first victory of the season.

Skubal will face this heavily righthanded lineup for Mark Kotsay’s Athletics:

Sears will be dealing with the following Tigers lineup for this, his second start of the season:

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2