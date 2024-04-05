Athletics Minor League Opening Day Game Thread

The Las Vegas Aviators opened play last Friday, but today is the day that full minor league action begins play as all four Oakland Athletics affiliates will be in action.

Las Vegas Aviators vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys

When: 5:05 PM PST

Where: Constellation Field, Sugar Land, TX

The Aviators have struggled out of the gate, getting off to a 1-4 start in the Pacific Coast League. However they have had some highlights, including good play from Tyler Soderstrom and the recent addition of Esteury Ruiz. Aaron Brooks will be getting the start for Vegas, an offseason free agent signing who has been in professional baseball since 2011. Brooks allowed two runs over 4 1⁄ 3 innings in his season debut. He will face off against the Astros affiliate Space Cowboys, who send to the mound Misael Tamarez. Tamarez gave up five runs in his season debut, and in his third stint in Triple-A after posting a 5.08 ERA in 2023.

Midland RockHounds vs Corpus Christi Hooks

When: 5:05 PM PST

Where: Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, TX

Roster

Midland is the strongest of Oakland’s affiliates from a prospect perspective, running out most notably 2023 6th overall pick Jacob Wilson. Wilson played in 23 games for High-A Lansing after being drafted and put up strong numbers, finishing with an OPS of .833. He then had a stellar spring with the big league club, finishing 7-16 with a 1.033 OPS. He will be joined on the roster by Denzel Clarke, the athletic outfielder who had his best season as a pro with 12 home runs and a 130 wRC+ in 64 games. 2022 first round pick Daniel Susac is the other big name for the RockHounds lineup. Lefty Brady Basso will be getting the opening day start, and he will look to build on a positive 2023. Basso had a 2.42 ERA across two levels and in five games with Midland lowered that to 1.89 with 19 strikeouts in 19 innings. Opposing him will be right hander Miguel Ullola, who had a 5.86 ERA in 90 2⁄ 3 innings for Houston’s High-A affiliate in 2023.

Game One in the 361! pic.twitter.com/p7v6RWlE0j — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) April 5, 2024

Lansing Lugnuts vs Dayton Dragons

When: 4:05 PM PST

Where: Day Air Ballpark, Dayton, OH

Roster

The Lugnuts will go into battle with a handful of position player prospects to watch, with the best of those being Henry Bolte. The 20 year old Bolte is one of the top athletes in the system, and is coming off of a season in which he hit 14 home runs in Single-A Stockton. Brayan Buelvas and Will Simpson will also provide intrigue for the team and both have an opportunity to improve their stock this year. On the mound for Lansing will be 23 year old lefty James Gonzalez, a 2019 international signee out of Panama. Gonzalez had his best professional season in 2023, making 24 appearances across two levels with 108 innings pitched and a 4.42 ERA. In 20 2⁄ 3 innings with Lansing last season he posted a 2.18 ERA and struck out 27 batters. Opposing him will be Rhett Lowder, who the Reds took 7th overall in last year’s draft. This will be the professional debut for Lowder, who had a 1.87 ERA and struck out 143 batters in his junior year with Wake Forest.

Your Opening Night starting lineup:



Right-hander Rhett Lowder (pictured) will make his highly anticipated professional baseball debut this evening. Lowder is the #2 prospect in the Reds organization.



Dayton's CW (Channel 26, Spectrum 13 or 1013)

FOX Sports 980 WONE pic.twitter.com/jToKomZgC7 — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) April 5, 2024

Stockton Ports vs Modesto Nuts

When: 7:05 PM PST

Where: Banner Island Ballpark, Stockton, CA

Roster

Stockton will be opening their season at home, and 39th overall pick Myles Naylor will be the jewel of the Ports roster. Naylor his six home runs in 32 games for Stockton in his professional debut last season, and will return to the level looking to cut back on his strikeouts a bit. 2nd round pick Ryan Lasko will also be interesting to watch, as he features a power-speed combination that is difficult to find out of college players though there have been lingering questions about his hit tool. Starting pitchers haven’t been announced for either side