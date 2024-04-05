 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s announce end of Oakland era

By DanielTatomer
It’s Friday, Athletics Nation.

Well, pie in my face: the A’s have announced that 2024 will be their last season in Oakland.

I thought the A’s would work out an extension at the Coliseum, though I am not really shocked that negotiations fell through. The level of animus between between the city, its fans, and the A’s has reached such a high degree of toxicity that simply disengaging ought to be something of a relief at this point. I’m sure, however, that much of this resentment will spill over into the massive floodplain that is the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and find its way into Sutter Health Park.

Pie in all our faces, really. The A’s told us they were Rooted in Oakland for years, and some of us dared hope it was true. Now wipe some of that sweet banana cream off your face and console your palate with it.

Players past and present have lamented and criticized the move. Former A’s closer and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley said that yesterday’s news “hit me in the gut,” and former Athletic and Mets announcer Ron Darling declared on air that he is appalled at the team’s actions in recent months.

Scour every corner of the sports journalism community and you will be hard pressed to find support for the direction the A’s are going. Fisher may be chiefly to blame in this, but MLB leadership and ownership are complicit as well.

But all of this protest, condemnation, and ridicule has fallen on deaf ears. John Fisher is clearly determined to get the A’s out of Oakland, regardless of the toll it is taking on his reputation and legacy.

Get some extra sleep this weekend, AN. Perhaps the A’s will get their second win of 2024 soon.

