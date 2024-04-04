Blogfodder: 4 Ring Circus Heads North To Sacramento

It’s a 4-ring circus thanks to 1972, 1973, 1974, and 1989, all of which will forever remain rooted in Oakland. Now I’ve explained the 4 rings, and I know I don’t have to explain the circus part, not with the clown show of John Fisher and the walking, talking bobble head himself Dave Kaval, at the helm.

The question is: assuming MLBPA bends over like a Nevada lawmaker and gives its approval, what does it mean for the A’s that they are about to make their temporary home in Sacramento?

What it doesn’t mean, necessarily, is the end of A’s baseball in Oakland or the beginning of baseball in Las Vegas. The former just became more likely and the latter not really changed a bit. Perhaps more significant than Sacramento itself is its wealthy sports owner, Vivek Ranadive, who unlike Fisher actually has the capital to bring a ballpark, somewhere, to fruition.

You wonder if the next 3 years will be an audition for a permanent home in Sacramento, as the Las Vegas drama plays out however it is going to play out. Some thoughts from this A’s fan who is “rooted in Oakland” and always will be...

Satisfied With Sacramento

It may surprise some to hear that I am ok with this outcome, but I got to the point where the current situation — the status quo of the A’s playing at the Coliseum to empty crowds while anger and bitterness spewed from every direction — seemed like the worst of all worlds.

Something had to give. Anything, really. 2023 was bad enough, but the first home stand of 2024 was just sad. Not that the A’s will draw crowds of 25,000 at Sutter Health Park (they literally can’t) or that the stadium is “big league” quality (it’s nice for a AAA ballpark but that’s a different standard), but there will at least be some new energy and the atmosphere of a stadium that is full.

Sacramento is also just close enough to the east bay that so long as the A’s are there it will feel like the team is, if not rooted in Oakland, at least still planted in the Oakland area. It’s a 30 minute drive from my house to the Coliseum, about 75 minutes to West Sacramento — farther but still totally doable, and mostly I watch games on TV which should still be a go.

Is Oakland Off The Table Long Term?

Yes and no. Oakland was always going to be off the table so long as Fisher was the owner, perhaps as long as Rob Manfred was Commissioner. But neither is forever.

Obviously if Las Vegas doesn’t fall apart that is the A’s ultimate destination, but in a scenario where the house of cards comes tumbling down Fisher is going to be left with a homeless team and no money. Most likely he will have to sell part or all of the A’s at that point.

Then it becomes a question of to whom? I do think the most likely buyer or partner has become Ranadive, with the pivot of building a new stadium in Sacramento instead of in Las Vegas. So to that extent, as Sacramento’s odds of keeping the A’s long term increase Oakland’s odds of keeping the A’s decrease. Maybe by a lot.

But in a scenario where Joe Lacob, or another east bay buyer, surfaces as a ready buyer, Oakland resurfaces as a possibility and staying in Nor Cal for the next 3 years gives that faint heartbeat only a stronger pulse. You just never know how the landscape might look in a couple years.

To that degree, some wealthy developer in Salt Lake City we’ve never heard of, or some Las Vegas mogul with cash to burn, might surface. So it’s hard to handicap what happens, and where it lands the A’s, if and when Plan A hits on 16 and draws the 6 of spades.

Do I think Oakland is likely? No. Do I think the current Las Vegas plan is likely? Not really. Let’s just accept that nothing is likely and anything is possible. Meanwhile, “Rooted In Nor Cal” is good enough for me.

The False Narrative

The prideful Oakland in me does want to take a moment to refute the narrative that the A’s had to leave Oakland because fans just wouldn’t come out to support a team here. The A’s may be leaving Oakland for a variety of reasons, but it isn’t because Oakland is a wretched city nor because its fans won’t come out to games.

Oakland is, in my opinion, given a bad rap for having too much crime, poverty and homelessness — it does, and so do all urban cities. There are beautiful and safe parts of Oakland, some of which I drove through just yesterday, and there are parts that leave quite a bit to be desired, just like you will find in Baltimore, Chicago, New York, SF, and LA.

Whether you put a beautiful new ballpark at the waterfront in Jack London Square or the east Oakland site of the current Coliseum, you have a fan base ready, willing and able to adequately support the team.

This was proven when the A’s drew over 2,000,000 fans in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s under a community based and engaged ownership that brought World Series caliber teams to the Coliseum. From 1988-1993 they exceeded 2,000,000 every single season, peaking at 2,900,217 in 1990.

And they drew those numbers to a stadium that was already old and outdated; imagine what the crowds would have been had they opened a new stadium in 1988.

More recently, in 2019 for the wild card game they drew a record 54,005 fans to watch a game between the A’s and the Tampa Bay Rays. In a stadium now over 50 years old and visibly decrepit.

It is nothing short of a shameful blight on MLB, and each of its nefarious agents, that Oakland, or its fans, are considered to be the impediment to selling out A’s games. Fisher, Kaval, and Manfred will take their circus with them to Sacramento, and if ever to Las Vegas, and only when the A’s are in good hands will they be successful again on the field and in the stands.

For now that home is about to be Sacramento. Where the A’s belong is in Oakland. Where Satan’s minions want them is in Las Vegas. And where Satan’s minions belong is south of all 3 locations in a climate even slightly warmer than the Nevada desert.

Play ball.