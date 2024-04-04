Athletics move impacts uniforms and logos in 2025

Paul Lukas, of Uni-watch.com fame, has broken some details not originally in the A’s/Manfred statements. According to Lukas in his Uni-Watch post “Adios, Oakland: A’s to Play Next 3 Seasons in Sacramento”:

Several outlets are reporting that they’ll just be called “the A’s” and “the Athletics” while in Sacramento — no city name as part of the official identity.

Doing a complete design overhaul for a three-year stopover doesn’t make sense, so I’m assuming the team will keep its color scheme and it’s “A’s” jerseys while playing in Sacramento.

The team’s road and Kelly alternate jerseys, however, both have “Oakland” on the chest. Those will presumably be swapped out for new designs.

The team’s primary logo says, “Oakland A’s,” so that will presumably be updated as well.

Now that we know where the team will be playing for the next three years, will they join the City Connect program and get a Sacramento-themed uniform, or will they wait until they move to Vegas?

Looking at the big picture of the Oakland Athletics baseball community losing its professional baseball team, this information may not seem as important today, but surely A’s fans stung by the announcement are curious about the details. For the full article, click here.