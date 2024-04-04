Athletics announce Sacramento as new home for 2025-2027

The Athletics dropped a bombshell on Thursday morning, officially announcing their agreement with the city of Sacramento to call it home starting next season. Reports of a meeting began to swirl around yesterday after months of rumors surrounding Sacramento, and it seems the last stages of negotiations moved quickly and the franchise’s 56 year history in Oakland comes to an official and frustrating end.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will host the A's for the 2025-27 seasons - ahead of the team's move to Vegas in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KryyjzpLMl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 4, 2024

Sutter Health Park, formerly Raley Field, sits in West Sacramento and has been the home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats since its opening in 2000. The park has a capacity of 14,014 including lawn seats, and was renamed in 2020. The deal with the city and the park includes an option to extend it for a fourth year to 2028 should there be further complications with the organization’s move to Las Vegas. While this news has been a long time coming, it is still a bitter day for fans of the team and eliminates the minimal lingering hope there was left of a short term deal to stay in Oakland.