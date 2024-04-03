A’s vs. Red Sox game thread

The Oakland Athletics once again find themselves in a situation where they’ve been pushed back on the ropes, knocked down to the mat, and nearly counted out for a knockout. Last week, it was the Cleveland Guardians; this time, it’s at the hands of the projected worst team in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox.

Gearing up to lead the A’s fight back to life, Ross Stripling will be starting on the mound, hoping for better results after allowing 4 runs in 5 innings last time around. He’ll face a tough opponent in Nick Pivetta, who carved up the Seattle Mariners and struck out 10 in his first 2024 start.

In the lineup, new addition Tyler Nevin will be making his Oakland starting debut in left field while rookie Kyle McCann fills in for Shea Langeliers.

Fortunately for the A’s, the Red Sox’s hottest hitter Tyler O’Neill will be taking a rest on the bench today.

All set for the series finale. pic.twitter.com/mcpdc4M7v5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2024

Game time’s at 12:37 p.m. PT, see y’all then!