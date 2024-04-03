Myles Naylor leads Stockton Ports 2024 roster

The Stockton Ports open their 2024 season on Friday, and on Tuesday released their official roster for opening day. Stockton features two of the Oakland Athletics top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, most notably infielder Myles Naylor who was drafted 39th overall in 2023.

Naylor is one of the highest profile prep bats Oakland has drafted in recent years, with them giving him a $2,202,500 signing bonus to join the organization. Naylor played 32 games with Stockton after being drafted, and while he struggled with a 77 wRC+ and 39.4% strikeout rate he also flashed his plus raw power with six home runs. He will be joined in the infield by fellow 2023 draftee Luke Mann, the 14th round pick who hit 21 home runs for Missouri during his senior season.

Ryan Lasko was Oakland’s 2023 second round pick and MLB’s number 18 A’s prospect, and he will be the other top 30 prospect on Stockton’s roster. Lasko wasn’t good in a very brief pro debut last summer, but is a fantastic athlete who can play all three outfield position and has flashed solid raw power. Robert Puason and Pedro Pineda will be also be a part of the Ports outfield, and both are former high bonus international signings who have failed to live up to expectations in their early professional careers. Puason has spent time in Single-A in each of his previous three seasons, totalling 197 games and a .504 OPS as his poor hit tool hasn’t allowed him to tap into his immense physical potential. Pineda comes into this season still 20 years old and on his third trip to Stockton, and while he has been better than Puason in 110 games has an OPS of just .622.

On the pitching side of things Nathan Dettmer does not rank on MLB’s top 30, but by Baseball America’s list comes in at 24th. Dettmer was a fifth round pick in 2023 who struggled in his junior year at Texas A&M but who the A’s have faith they can get back on track. Tzu-Chen Sha is a 20 year old righty who was signed out of Taiwan last February, and he made an impressive debut with the AZL Athletics squad before finishing the year in Stockton where his strikeout rate dipped significantly. In 2023 Sha ranked 4th in the organization in K-BB% among pitchers with 50 or more innings.