Elephant Rumblings: A’s continue talks with Sacramento on Sutter Health Park

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It was walk off or lose last night once the A’s went into extras against the Red Sox. Sadly, the latter outcome became reality as the A’s fell to 1-5 on this young 2024 season. But hey—they’re tied with the Astros.

The A’s could definitely use a boost, and getting some of their big leaguers back from the IL wouldn’t hurt. AN’s Connor Ashford has coverage on some recent injury updates.

Double-A affiliates the Lansing Lugnuts have a player or two that could eventually be part of a winning A’s lineup. Their newly announced roster includes top prospect Henry Bolte. Get more details from Garrett Spain right here on AN.

The A’s are in “deep engagement” with Oakland and Alameda County officials on a possible lease extension at the Coliseum, but the parties are far apart on terms thus far, according to John Shea and Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle.

With the clock ticking and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s soft deadline of “this summer” fast approaching, the A’s delegation is headed to Sacramento today to continue exploring Sutter Health Park as the team’s potential interim home.

Some of the games we’ve seen over the past week have been real stinkers, but somehow the A’s are ahead of the White Sox and Rockies in the power rankings The Athletic put out yesterday. Cheer up, AN! Mason Miller was dynamite last night, and his arm is still attached to his shoulder.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

A long list of injured arms.

Some A's minor league pitchers set to start the season on the IL...

Luis Morales

Jack Perkins

Cole Miller

Domingo Robles

Jake Walkinshaw

Jake Pfennigs

Elvi Lina

Reynaldo Saa

Willy De Paula

(plus A's pitchers Waldichuk, Medina, Tarnok, Gott, Alexander. Newcomb) — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 2, 2024

Bart does not follow the well worn path to Oakland.

The Giants traded Joey Bart to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Austin Strickland. Bart had been DFA'd over the weekend. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) April 3, 2024

Another Naylor’s comeuppance commences.

Stockton's opening day roster will feature infielder Myles Naylor, outfielders Ryan Lasko & Pedro Pineda, pitcher Nathan Dettmer & more. See the complete opening day roster here...https://t.co/kJehWD1bTq — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) April 2, 2024

Lucky dawg.