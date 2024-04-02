A’s vs. Red Sox game thread

Last night’s loss was embarrassing but it was still just the first game of three. The Athletics could still win the series but they’ll need a win tonight to have a chance.

The rotation has now made a full turn through, even though it wasn’t a great full turn. The club will turn to Opening Day starter Alex Wood tonight in the sixth game of the season. His first start was less than stellar as he only made it to the fourth inning against the Guardians while allowing a whopping six runs. He was getting hit pretty hard and his job doesn’t get any easier against this Red Sox lineup.

Here’s the lineup that’ll be backing up Wood for his second start:

A’s lineup vs. Red Sox: Noda 1B, Gelof 2B, Bleday CF, Davis 3B, Brown LF, Rooker DH, Langeliers C, Butler RF, Allen SS; Wood P pic.twitter.com/18R5pQb2ea — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 2, 2024

Other than Bleday, the whole lineup has gotten off to a rough start. There was hope that they could carry their hot hitting into the regular season but that hasn’t really happened. Maybe tonight is the night they can get going as they face Red Sox hurler Bryan Bello. Boston’s own Opening Day starter, Bello had a much better performance against Seattle than Wood had against Cleveland. He went five inning and yielded just two runs.

And here’s Boston’s lineup that’ll back up Bello:

Game 2 from Oakland. pic.twitter.com/Yi8upB4D1F — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2024

Let’s get a win and avoid a possible sweep tomorrow, A’s?

Game Info

Time: 6:40 PM PDT

Watch: Athletics - NBCSCA

Red Sox - NESN+

Listen: Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010

Red Sox - WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP)