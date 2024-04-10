A’s three-game winning streak comes to an end with 6-2 loss

The A’s put together their best stretch of baseball over the last few days taking two straight games over the Detroit Tigers and another over the defending-champion Texas Rangers thanks to a hat-trick of home runs from Shea Langeliers.

All of this fun success was put to a screeching halt on Wednesday, however, as the A’s offense went silent over the majority of the game while the Rangers offense bounced back after just three runs yesterday to take the game, 6-2.

The A’s came into today 3-0 when they scored first, and they’d waste no time in the top of the first.

After an Abraham Toro lead-off bloop single, J.D. Davis tapped a taylor-made double play ball to third baseman Josh Smith. Smith, who’s filling in for the injured Josh Jung, bailed the A’s out by winging a wild throw to second to set up runners at the corners. Later in the innings with two outs, Tyler Nevin would clutch-up with his first RBI as an Athletic on a backside single to put them on the board.

Smith would redeem himself in the bottom half, however, smacking an RBI single to right to score Evan Carter. A wild pitch would move runners to second and third for the next batter, Jonah Heim, who sent an RBI single to left to put the Rangers up 3-1.

Despite rocky starts, both Cody Bradford and Ross Stripling would go the next few frames scoreless until the fourth when the Rangers would break through again.

A lead-off walk and perfectly placed Travis Jankowski bunt set up first and second for the former Athletic, Marcus Semien, who brought one home with an RBI double. Manager Mark Kotsay would opt to intentionally walk the dangerous Corey Seager to set up the bases loaded, and it appeared to work for an at-bat after Carter grounded into a force out at home.

The next batter was the also dangerous Adolis Garcia, however, and he punished the A’s blooping a ball into a perfectly vacated hole between the second baseman, centerfielder, and right fielder. The A’s now trailed 6-1.

Just when Stripling looked dead in the water, he found a second gear to work his arguable best two innings in the fifth and sixth, including back-to-back strikeouts of Semien and Seager to end his day.

Stripling would go six innings while allowing 11 hits, six runs, three walks and three strikeouts in a weird outing where he had some good innings, some disaster ones, and some where he miraculously limited damage.

The A’s could never reciprocate Striplings effort offensively though. After spraying two hits in the first inning, the A’s only hit two more over the next five frames as Bradford continued his early season dominance.

The A’s would finally find a little bit of life in the seventh thanks to Bradford’s first surrendered walk and Darell Hernaiz’ first ever big-league hit. The pair of baserunners would end his masterful outing giving way to Yerry Rodriguez who’d pitched out of the jam after a nine-pitch battle with Toro. Bradford went 6.2 innings while allowing five hits and striking out seven — 6/9 A’s hitters at least once.

T.J. McFarland relieved Stripling and worked around a one-out Garcia double to pitch a scoreless seventh. Dany Jimenez then worked around a lead-off walk himself to give another clean inning.

The A’s got one off Rodriguez in the eighth thanks to an opposite field Zack Gelof home run. It’s oddly enough the A’s 22nd straight game at Globe Life Field with a home run, but they still trailed 6-2. Nevin and JJ Bleday smacked base hits to extend the hitting off Rodriguez, but the A’s would have nothing else to show for it.

The A’s would go down quietly in the ninth as their offense combined for nine strikeouts — two of them from Langeliers after his career-day. Despite two hits in the first inning and three in the eighth, the A’s offense would muster just four hits across the remaining seven innings. Toro would have three hits in total while Nevin added two.

The A’s are now 4-8 with the loss, while the Rangers improve to 7-5. Tomorrows game will be the rubber-match of the three game set as JP Sears takes the ball for the A’s against Jon Gray. First-pitch is scheduled for 11:35 AM PDT.