A’s vs. Rangers game thread

Ladies and gentlemen: the Oakland A’s are hot. The 2024 season just might be restored.

All jokes aside, the A’s came into Arlington yesterday winners of two straight and they made it three in a row defeating the Texas Rangers thanks to a three home-run day from backstop Shea Langeliers, including a go-ahead one in the ninth. Today, both teams will line up for game two of the three-game series.

The A’s will hand the ball to Ross Stripling to mark his third official start in green and gold. Stripling’s last performance topped his first while also leaving some promise as the veteran right-hander went seven innings while allowing just one earned run and no walks against the Boston Red Sox a week ago.

Below is the lineup that’ll support Stripling tonight. Tyler Nevin gets his second straight starting nod, this time at left field after playing first base yesterday. Nevin replaced Ryan Noda after the starting lineup announcement last afternoon, and Noda will sit out again with a day-to-day hand injury sustained during yesterdays batting practice. Langeliers also moves up two spots in the order to clean-up after his career day.

Toeing the rubber against the A’s will be southpaw Cody Bradford.

Bradford’s been a neat story for the Rangers so far this season. The 26-year-old who was born in Texas and played college ball at Baylor was used predominantly as a reliever last season, but Bradford’s two appearances this season have both been starts and they haven’t disappointed.

On March 30, Bradford went five innings while allowing just three hits and striking out six. On April 4 against the Houston Astros, Bradford one-upped himself by going 7.2 innings while allowing just two hits, one run, and no walks. He’s 2-0 this season with a 2.13 ERA, and no Athletic in tonight's starting lineup has ever faced him.

Corey Seager, last years World Series MVP, returns to the Texas lineup after sitting out last night. The superstar shortstop is off to a hot start with 14 hits in 38 at-bats. Here is the rest of the Rangers lineup behind Seager and Bradford tonight:

It’s always fun to take down a divisional rival, especially the reigning World Champs. With a win today the A’s can take the first season series between the two after just taking a series from the Detroit Tigers as well. That sounds pretty good to me, what about you all?

See you all soon for what’s hopefully an upbeat recap. Enjoy the game!