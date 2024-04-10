Elephant Rumblings: Will A’s increase payroll spending in Sacramento?

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Shea Langeliers came up huge for the A’s last night with three Lang Bangs that left Globe Life Field as the A’s won their third straight. As it happens, Jason Burke at SI.com posted a piece yesterday about how Shea has “upped his game,” citing peripherals that belied the A’s catcher’s hitherto lackluster line as well as improvements behind the dish. Bangeliers sure put an exclamation point on that bit of praise!

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic cited an anonymous source who stated that the A’s plan to begin ramping up their payroll spending to $130 million or more ahead of the team’s move to Las Vegas. If this is still the A’s intention, it means the team could have about twice its current payroll when playing in Sacramento. At a minor league ballpark.

Could the A’s actually lure free agents under such circumstances? Rosenthal explored this question and spoke with stars like Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner about how they’d like to play at Sutter Health Park.

A’s fourth ranked prospect Darell Hernaiz experienced the thrill of a big league series win for the first time in Detroit last weekend, and to add to the excitement he met his childhood hero, Javier Báez before Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Tigers. Now Hernaiz just needs his first MLB hit.

Esteury Ruiz certainly hasn’t slowed down on the basepaths since his surprise send down to Triple-A: he stole six bags in his first five games back with the Aviators. Check out the latest minor league recap from Garrett Spain right here on AN for more details.

Let’s see if the A’s can make it four in a row tonight against the defending champs!

