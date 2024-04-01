A’s offense goes silent and defense melts down in 9-0 degrading loss

The A’s have done something no MLB team has done since 1906: they’ve tallied the most errors possible through a team's first five games with 13 total. Errors had been a concern heading into 2024 and through the first four games against the Cleveland Guardians, but the A’s reached an all-time low on Monday with five total against the Boston Red Sox.

Combine those errors with a disastrous Joe Boyle start and just four total hits and you’ll get a 9-0 humiliating loss.

The Red Sox would waste no time getting to Boyle as Jarren Duran slapped a single just two pitches into the game. Duran moved up to third thanks to a Shea Langeliers throwing error on a stolen base attempt, and Triston Casas brought him home with an RBI single.

More defensive troubles plagued the A’s in the second inning in a much more embarrassing fashion.

After a lead-off walk to Masataka Yoshida, Emmanuel Valdez sent a booming fly ball to straightaway center for JJ Bleday. Bleday was camped under the baseball but thought he was closer to the fence, so he unnecessarily jumped and the ball found the grass to gift Boston second and third. Bleday was credited with the error.

The next batter, Ceddanne Rafaela, sent a sacrifice fly to Lawrence Butler in right field and when his throw hit off Langeliers right shin guard, Valdez would score from second to grow the Boston lead to 3-0. Butler would be credited with this error.

“Inexcusable,” said A’s broadcaster and former pitcher Dallas Braden. We’re not done yet, Dallas.

Would it surprise you if I said the Red Sox scored again in the third thanks to an A’s error? Perhaps maybe two errors?

A Tyler O’Neill single and Yoshida walk set up first and second when Valdez chopped a ground ball to Ryan Noda at first. Noda actually made a great pick on the short hop, but his feed to first led Boyle too far and allowed O’Neill to scamper home. The A’s fourth error of the game, this one on Noda, made it 4-0.

Another Rafaela sac fly grew the lead to five. Two batters later, Duran scored Valdez with an RBI single; Duran’s third hit already in just the third inning.

A walk would re-load the bases, and the A’s fifth error of the game added a seventh run after Boyle’s pick-off tipped off Zack Gelof’s glove at second. Boyle would be credited with this error and while the throw wasn’t great, it was certainly a ball Gelof could’ve caught. Trevor Story would provide the knock-out blow to Boyle’s night scorching an RBI double to left to grow the lead to 8-0.

Boyle would be replaced by Kyle Muller, ending his day with just 2.2 innings pitched, seven earned runs, and 84 total pitches. The five errors behind him definitely didn’t help, but Boyle also surrendered eight hits, four walks, and three stolen bases.

The A’s would threaten in the fourth with a lead-off Bleday double, but two groundouts and a Brent Rooker strikeout squashed the rally quickly. With an 0-3 effort including two ugly punch-outs on Monday, Rooker continues to look lost and uncomfortable at the dish to start 2024.

While Muller impressed in relief retiring the first eight batters he faced including striking out the side in the fifth, the Red Sox would go back to work in the sixth.

A double and pair of walks loaded the bases with one out when Yoshida smacked a Taylor-made double play ball to Gelof. Gelof would bobble the ball slightly allowing Yoshida to barely beat out the throw and grow the lead to 9-0. It won’t go down as an error but it’s another instance of the A’s defense continuously lengthening innings.

Still, if A’s fans want any silver linings from tonight, just look at Muller’s performance.

In what could end up going a long way for the fifth starter role, Muller stuck the landing going 5.1 frames while allowing just one run, one hit, and striking out six. In what could’ve also turned into an absolutely brutal onslaught early, Muller slowed down the Red Sox momentum significantly.

Equally as impressive as Muller would be Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In his first start of the season, Houck went six scoreless innings while striking out ten and only allowing three hits — two of them to Bleday. Houck was in total control on Monday, and he becomes the Red Sox's fifth straight starter to go 5+ innings while allowing less than two runs — a random stat but impressive nonetheless.

Houck gave way to Chase Anderson who worked three scoreless innings himself to preserve the shutout. Tyler Nevin made his A’s debut in the ninth but weakly grounded out. The A’s finished with more errors than hits while striking out 13 times. They’ve now scored 11 runs over five games while being shut out twice.

With the loss, the A’s are now 9-17 in their last 26 games against the Red Sox and 1-4 on the season. Alex Wood will get the ball tomorrow to mark his second outing of the young season while 24-year-old pitching prospect Brayan Bello will oppose him for Boston. The first pitch is at 6:40 pm PDT.