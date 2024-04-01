Oakland activates Tyler Nevin, options Esteury Ruiz

The Oakland Athletics announced on Monday afternoon that they have selected the contract of Tyler Nevin, who they claimed off of waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. To make room for Nevin on the active roster they optioned outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A Las Vegas.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/MMDFxIgYPQ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 1, 2024

Nevin will join a crowded infield that now has seven active infielders, though Nevin has also seen playing time in the outfield throughout his career. The 26 year old is primarily a third baseman, and in 105 major league games has hit .203/.310/.301 with five home runs. Esteury Ruiz was the primary return for Oakland in their trade of Sean Murphy, but has yet to see major league success in his young career. Ruiz posted a wRC+ of 86 in 2023, and though he has managed three hits in eight trips to the plate in 2024 he had lost most of his playing time. This move gives him an opportunity to go to Triple-A and receive regular at-bats, where he and the A’s will hope he can improve and recapture a significant major league role in the future.