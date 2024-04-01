A’s vs. Red Sox game thread

A day after cracking the win column for the first time in 2024 thanks to an Abraham Toro walk-off, the A’s will be back in action tonight as they get ready to host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series.

The A’s will hand the ball to their fifth starter, Joe Boyle, who had an up-and-down Spring Training. When he was on, the young 6’7’’ righty looked unhittable in the Cactus League flirting with triple digits on the radar gun, but when Boyle struggled, his command tends to go with it leaving the fifth starter role to be a question.

But alas, Boyle will get the first crack to land the job and he certainly has the potential to retain the spot. Brent Rooker gets the start at Designated Hitter after starting just 2/4 games against the Cleveland Guardians. Here’s what the rest of the lineup will look like around him:

Joe B & the boys pic.twitter.com/n3ImVeSemc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 1, 2024

As for the Red Sox, they come to Oakland with a 2-2 record after splitting a road series with the Seattle Mariners. Offensively, Rafael Devers, Ceddanne Rafaela and Tyler O’Neill have impressed early for Boston but the story of their weekend split was the starting pitching.

Red Sox starters combined for a 1.64 ERA, 27 K and just one walk over their four games with all four starters going 5+ innings. It’s only the fourth time in franchise history that Red Sox starters have gone 5+ innings while allowing two or less runs across the first four games to begin the season, with the last time coming in 2018 — a pretty magical season for Boston fans.

Today, it will be Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for the Red Sox after going 2-0 across 15 Spring Training innings while surrendering just four runs. Only two A’s have prior experience against Houck, Toro and Rooker, who are a combined 0-6. Here’s the lineup that manager Alex Cora will field behind him:

Gameday at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/kvZZuZuZ6k — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2024

It’s a new week, a new series, and a new opportunity for the A’s to start off on the right foot. I for one would love to see Boyle shove and show every reason why he deserves to be in the rotation full time, and I know many of you can get behind it.

Let’s make it two in a row, A’s. As the late James Gammon once said playing manager Lou Brown in Major League ll, that’s called a winning streak and it has indeed happened before.

Game Info

Time: 6:40 PM PDT

Watch: Athletics - NBCSCA+

Red Sox - NESN

Listen: Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010

Red Sox - WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP)