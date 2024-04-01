Athletics continue homestand with three-game series against Red Sox

The Oakland Athletics will continue their season-opening home stand Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

The A’s dropped the first three games of their series against the Cleveland Guardians before avoiding a sweep with a 4-3 walk-off win Sunday. Oakland’s rotation struggled over the first three games of the series and forced the bullpen to cover 15 innings. Paul Blackburn stopped the bleeding on Sunday with seven shutout innings. The bullpen blew a three run lead in the eighth, but the A’s rallied in the ninth for the victory.

The Red Sox come into the series with a 2-2 mark after splitting a four-game series against the Mariners. Rafael Devers homered on Opening Day, but then missed two games due to a shoulder issue. He returned to the lineup Sunday and appears good to go for the three-game series in Oakland. Closer Kenley Jansen’s status is a bit more iffy as he is dealing with some back tightness.

Monday, April 1, 6:40 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA+)

Tanner Houck (2023: 21 GS, 106.0 IP, 21.4 K%, 8.9 BB%, 5.01 ERA, 4.43 FIP)

Right-hander Tanner Houck will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox in Monday’s opener. Houck made the move into Boston’s rotation in 2023 and made 21 starts where he posted a 5.01 ERA to go along with a 4.43 FIP in 106 innings. Houck pitched well enough during the spring to secure the fifth starter spot in the Red Sox rotation. Monday’s game will be Houck’s first career start against Oakland. He made a relief appearance in 2022 where he allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Joe Boyle (2023: 3 GS, 16.0 IP, 25.0 K%, 8.3 BB%, 1.69 ERA, 3.13 FIP)

Right-handed pitching prospect Joe Boyle will make his season debut for the Athletics Monday. Boyle was acquired at the deadline last summer in the deal that sent lefty reliever Sam Moll to the Cincinnati Reds. Boyle made his major league debut at the end of last season and allowed three earned runs in 16 innings across three starts. Boyle went into the spring hoping to earn a spot in the A’s rotation. He pitched well early and a rough start in his last spring outing skewed his final numbers.

Tuesday, April 2, 6:40 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Brayan Bello (1 GS, 5.0 IP, 10.0 K%, 0.0 BB%, 3.60 ERA, 6.26 FIP)

Young right-hander Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox on Tuesday. Bello inked a six-year extension with Boston in early March and then got the start on Opening Day where he allowed two runs over five innings against the Mariners. Bello faced the A’s once in 2023 and struggled allowing five hits and six runs in four innings. Three of those hits left the ballpark.

Alex Wood (1 GS, 3.1 IP, 16.7 K%, 5.6 BB%, 16.20 ERA, 3.86 FIP)

Alex Wood will make his second start of the season for Oakland opposite Bello in Tuesday’s game. Wood’s A’s debut didn’t go well as he was battered for seven hits and six runs in just 3 1/3 innings. Tuesday will be Wood’s first appearance against the Red Sox since 2015.

Wednesday, April 3, 12:37 p.m. PDT (NBCSCA)

Nick Pivetta (1 GS, 6.0 IP, 47.6 K%, 0.0 BB%, 1.50 ERA, 2.69 FIP)

Righty Nick Pivetta will get the nod for the Red Sox in Wednesday’s series finale. Pivetta has been a workhorse for Boston since coming over from Philadelphia during the 2020 season. He got his 2024 season off to a good start on the second day of the season allowing just three hits, a run while striking out 10 against the Mariners. Pivetta has been a tough matchup for the A’s in his career allowing just three earned runs in 33 innings across five appearances.

Ross Stripling (1 GS, 5.0 IP, 25.0 K%, 8.3 BB%, 7.20 ERA, 5.26 FIP)

Ross Stripling will make his second start of the season for the A’s Wednesday. Stripling’s debut wasn’t great, but he did give the team five innings while allowing four earned runs. Stripling faced the Red Sox once last season where he allowed four hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 4.47 ERA across 54 1/3 innings in his career against Boston.