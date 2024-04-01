Elephant Rumblings: A’s avoid sweep behind Blackburn

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation! Hope you had a nice Easter weekend.

Did Paul Blackburn specially request to get the Easter Day start? That’s the only reason I can think of that he didn’t get the Opening Day nod. I know I wasn’t the only one who thought Paulie B deserved it, and in hindsight it’s all the clearer. Thanks to the veteran righty’s scoreless seven-inning gem, the A’s managed to end the opening series of 2024 with their first win of the season, denying the Guardians’ new manager Stephen Vogt a sweep to begin his career as a skipper.

It certainly feels better starting the week on the heels of a win rather than the humiliation of a sweep. The A’s walked it off yesterday when Abraham Toro literally walked with bases loaded in the ninth to bring home the winning run. The A’s have the most walk-off wins in MLB since moving to Oakland.

Today was the 478th walk-off win in Oakland A's history, which is the most in the majors dating back to 1968...it is the second in the month of March (also March 29, 2018). — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) March 31, 2024

Lest we get too giddy about yesterday’s win, we should sober up by looking at the A’s .250 start to the season. The team could certainly use reinforcements, and the front office is on the lookout. The A’s made another waiver claim yesterday, picking up outfielder Tyler Nevin from the Orioles. AN’s JToster has details on Oakland’s latest acquisition.

Have a wonderful week, AN.

Roster moves.

A’S MOVES: 1B/3B/OF Tyler Nevin claimed off waivers from BAL, RHP Adrian Martinez DFA’d, SS Max Muncy/1B Drew Lugbauer/RHP Danis Correa to LV, LHP Domingo Robles to LV IL, C Kyle McCann to A’s, Medina/Tarnok/Alexander/Newcomb/Andujar/A.Diaz to A’s IL… https://t.co/cmQBEiEZR1 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 31, 2024

Sodie looking like Sodie again in Triple-A.

A’s Prospect of the Day is catcher Tyler Soderstrom who hit a 2-run HR for @AviatorsLV on Sunday…https://t.co/g0CAtruStI pic.twitter.com/6C56lMies9 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 31, 2024

Burke not the only one thinking Bart might rapidly transport across the bay.

The A’s have waiver priority, so if they want Bart, they can have him. https://t.co/WER0Eali3j — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) March 31, 2024

Mengden makes his CPBL debut.