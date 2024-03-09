A’s drop split squad game to Giants in Scottsdale

On Saturday, March 9, the Oakland Athletics played two split-squad games at 12:05 against the San Francisco Giants and at 1:05 against the Milwaukee Brewers. They faced the Giants in Scottsdale and the Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, NV.

Lefty Kyle Muller took the mound against Jordan Hicks for the Giants. Muller has gone five innings this spring with a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts. Hicks has two starts this spring lasting 4 1/3 innings and entered the day with an 8.31 ERA. Hicks has been making the transition from a fireball closer to a starter for the Giants in 2024 and today looked ready t be stretched out further into games.

Through three, Hicks allowed just one baserunner (a walk to Jacob Wilson in the third) and struck out 6 A’s batters. Muller allowed two hits, two walks and struck out four through those same three innings. Hicks was replaced by Giants closer Camilo Doval in the top of the fourth inning. Francisco Pérez replaced Muller in the bottom of the fourth.

Matt Chapman singled to lead off the inning, and Thairo Estrada hit into a fielder’s choice. Tom Murphy walked and both runners were balked over to second and third. Nick Ahmed walked to load the bases on Pérez with just one out. But after striking out Luis Matos, Perez induced a lazy fly out of lead off hitter Jung Hoo Lee to end the threat.

Max Schuemann got the A’s first hit of the day with a single on a fly ball that dropped in front of Giants new center fielder Jung Hoo Lee. But Schuemann was thrown out by Lee when he tried to stretch it into a double.

Wilmer Flores doubled off new Oakland reliever Royber Salinas. Jorge Soler walked, and after both runners were replaced by pinch runners, they pulled off a double steal. Matt Chapman walked to load the bases with one out. Thairo Estrada struck out and then a force out at second got Salinas out of the jam. At the end of the fifth inning the game remained scoreless.

Mason Black, a Giants top-ten pitching prospect came in to pitch the top of the sixth and quickly loaded the bases. Ryan Noda grounded out to score Jacob Wilson, the only run of the inning. Black made quick work of the A’s hitters in the seventh throwing just a handful of pitches in the inning.

Ryan Cusick entered the game to pitch the bottom of the seventh. He walked Tyler Fitzgerald on four pitches and then Trenton Brooks reached on a catcher’s interference, moving Fitzgerald to second with no outs. Casey Schmitt walked to load the bases. Cusick hit Donovan Walton to drive in Fitzgerald tying the game at 1-1, then Cusick, facing who would be his final batter of the day, walked Joey Bart to give the Giants a 2-1 lead. Danis Correa came in to relieve him and struck out Marco Luciano but then a wild pitch and a base hit by Wade Meckler brought the score to 5-1.

Tyler Fitzgerald walked to start the eighth inning. Trenton Brooks doubled, and Casey Schmitt walked to load the bases with no outs against A’s reliever Jack Weisenburger. But the inning ended on a Joey Bart line out double play, right fielder Henry Bolte to catcher Daniel Susac. (A play that likely would have been overturned during the regular season.)

The A’s went quietly in the top of the ninth inning giving the Giants a 5-1 spring training victory.

The A’s won the split squad game today 4-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers in Las Vegas behind a strong start by JP Sears and a pair of three-hit days by Cooper Bowman and Armando Alvarez.