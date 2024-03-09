Athletics Saturday Split Squad Game thread

On Saturday, March 9, the Oakland Athletics will be playing two split-squad games at 12:05 against the San Francisco Giants and at 1:05 against the Milwaukee Brewers. They’ll face the Giants in Scottsdale and the Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, NV.

Lefty Kyle Muller will take the mound against Jordan Hicks for the Giants. Muller has gone five innings this spring with a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts. Hicks has two starts this spring lasting 4 1/3 innings and takes the mound today with an 8.31 ERA.

Lefty JP Sears will get the start for the A’s in Vegas. Sears has gone five innings in his two starts and has 9 K’s while not giving up an earned run. He’ll face the Brew Crew’s Evan McKendry.

The A’s Projected Starters are split between the two games giving A’s skipper Mark Kotsay and his staff more opportunities to take a closer look midway through the spring.

Here’s the A’s starting lineup against the Giants.

Muller will face this lineup for the Giants:

Here’s the A’s starting lineup against the Brewers:

Here’s the Brewers starting lineup:

Follow the A’s vs Giants Game

Watch

Giants - NBCS BA

Listen

Giants - KNBR 680

Follow the A’s vs Brewers Game

Listen

Athletics - Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2, A’s Cast