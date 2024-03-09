Oakland ranks 25th in MLB Pipeline’s farm system rankings

The annual preseason farm system rankings are out over at MLB Pipeline, and it’s time again for everyone to get upset with another site’s judgement of the Oakland Athletics farm system. Oakland ranks 25th by MLB’s judgement, which is a slight bump from 25th at the midseason mark of 2023 but is lower than their 22nd ranking from last spring. Much of this drop is to graduation, especially that of Tyler Soderstrom, but Oakland has added some important pieces for Pipeline’s judgement.

Their top prospect in the system was of course Jacob Wilson, who had a solid professional debut and has looked great this spring. He is the lone Oakland top 100 prospect, and will likely spend the entire year in the minor leagues. Oakland will soon likely lose Mason Miller, Darell Hernaiz, and Joe Boyle from these rankings as well, but the talent lower in the system could still be looking to give them a bump moving forward. Along with a top four pick in the upcoming draft Pipeline is lower than they should be on pitching prospect Luis Morales, ranking him third in the system and outside of the top 100, and if he progresses as expected the system should get a huge boost from his presence alone.