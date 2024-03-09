Elephant Rumblings: A’s Las Vegas games nowhere to be found

In case you didn’t know, it’s Big League Weekend in Las Vegas starring the allegedly soon-to-be Las Vegas A’s! Now, I wouldn’t blame you for not knowing given that neither of the two games are being broadcast on television. Not in Las Vegas, the local market they’re trying sell on their franchise; certainly not in Oakland, home of the fanbase that despises their leadership.

Hey, does anyone know how I can watch the A’s in Las Vegas tonight as part of BIG LEAGUE WEEKEND?



Actually, wait, don’t answer that. I just realized a) it’s not on TV here and b) it’s not even being streamed on MLB TV. — Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) March 8, 2024

This wouldn’t be much of an issue if the A’s weren’t in the midst of a tumultuous, PR-nightmare of a relocation effort. Nothing’s gone right for the A’s outside of the Nevada Legislature funding vote and the owners’ relocation approval, so you’d think it’d be the perfect time to show off your product and get people’s minds off the underwhelming design renderings, John Fisher’s lack of funding, the president of the team blocking A’s fans on X, etcetera etcetera etcetera.

I don’t know if it was thoughtless planning, lack of a PR strategy, fear of showing how many empty seats there were, or just being scared to face the public at all. What I do know is that you can never doubt how aloof and cowardly A’s leadership can be, so no one should be surprised.

On that note, enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Me when I lie.

Dave Kaval just now from Las Vegas Ballpark... pic.twitter.com/IUYkuOGMoE — Crisduhfur (@crismikematt) March 9, 2024

Me when I lie again.

John Fisher says his family is prepared to bring $1 billion to the table for stadium and MLB needed to know Nevada would also spend money on stadium to allow A’s to move to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0LcUOv5fWO — LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) March 8, 2024

I’m calling it, we need to relocate the Las Vegas A’s. They can’t survive in that market.

Your daily reminder.