Andujar homers twice, A’s lose in Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the much advertised yet completely untelevised Las Vegas Big League Weekend opener. It was their second loss of the day to the Brew Crew after losing their afternoon game in Arizona.

The game wasn’t without bright spots however, with Miguel Andujar continuing his power surge in what he hopes will be his comeback season. Accounting for all of Oakland’s runs, the strong righty clobbered a pair of two-run homers, one in the bottom of the 1st and another in the 8th. His starting spot in the Opening Day lineup is getting more and more secure as he reminds the league of his skills.

There weren’t many other contributors on offense, though Lawrence Butler did draw a couple of walks, a welcomed sign after showing a lack of patience in his major league debut. Esteury Ruiz also slapped a couple of singles but also struck out as many times.

On the pitching side, Mitch Spence had a solid showing as he bids for the wide open fifth rotation spot. He threw 4 innings with as many strikeouts and just one walk. Two runs came in but his strikeout-to-walk ratio will be what carries him in the big leagues. Potential closer Dany Jimenez lost the game for the A’s, giving up 3 runs in a single inning. Meanwhile, his competitors for the 9th inning Lucas Erceg and Mason Miller each pitched a scoreless inning.

Overall, a loss isn’t what you want when you’re trying to show a city you’re ready to move there and compete, but it probably won’t matter if the A’s continue to fumble their relocation efforts.