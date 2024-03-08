A’s vs Brewers game thread

The Oakland Athletics lost the first half of the split-squad doubleheader in Arizona. Now, Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler, and Tyler Soderstrom have a chance to avenge the loss by facing the Milwaukee Brewers’ other half in the A’s hopefully non-permanent home in Las Vegas.

Mitch Spence will be starting the game against the Brew Crew’s Carlos Rodriguez. Here’s Oakland’s lineup:

Lining up for Big League Weekend pic.twitter.com/JQMUC4So2O — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 8, 2024

And for the Brewers:

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 8, 6:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2