A’s vs Brewers game thread

The Oakland Athletics lost the first half of the split-squad doubleheader in Arizona. Now, Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler, and Tyler Soderstrom have a chance to avenge the loss by facing the Milwaukee Brewers’ other half in the A’s hopefully non-permanent home in Las Vegas.
Mitch Spence will be starting the game against the Brew Crew’s Carlos Rodriguez. Here’s Oakland’s lineup:
Lining up for Big League Weekend pic.twitter.com/JQMUC4So2O— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 8, 2024
And for the Brewers:
Welcome to Las Vegas https://t.co/B7hBcqPFzR pic.twitter.com/T0WzqDQVXl— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 9, 2024
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Friday, March 8, 6:05 p.m. PDT
Location: Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: NONE
Streaming: NONE
Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2
