A’s drop first game of split squad game to Brewers 7-4

The Athletics started off their split squad games today with a loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, losing by a final of 7-4.

Oakland got the scoring started right away, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the first. A groundout brought in one run and an RBI single off the bat of Abraham Toro brought in the second. You’d usually like more than just two runs when you load the bases with no outs but it’s better than nothing.

Veteran righty Ross Stripling got the ball to start this afternoon’s contest, making his second start of the spring. He was dialed in for the first couple of frames, allowing only a single that he wiped out with a ground ball double play.

Then things came apart in a big way in the third. Stripling loaded the bases thanks to two singles and a walk. He almost got out of it but with two outs he served up a grand slam to slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Apparently there was a pitch count they wanted Stripling to get to today so they sent him back out for the fourth. Things continued to go down hill as he gave up two more runs and failed to finish the frame. All said and done Stripling had pitched 3 2⁄ 3 innings while allowing six runs (five earned). Righty Stevie Emmanuels came on and got the final out of the frame with a strikeout.

Things got really quiet for the next few frames. The Brewers added an insurance run in the fifth after Zach Jackson allowed a couple hits. That made it a 7-2 ballgame with four innings to go. Left-hander Brady Basso finished the game off for the pitching staff by firing off three scoreless innings.

The A’s got back on the board in the seventh when Shea Langeliers launched his second home run of the spring, a 2-run shot to get the team within striking distance. They didn’t stop there as the Athletics then loaded the bases to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Alas it wasn’t meant to be today as Jordan Diaz grounded out to end the comeback attempt.

They got one more real attempt at tying this game in the eighth when again they loaded the bases, this time with just one out. And again, they couldn’t bring in at least one as a strikeout and groundout ended their final threat. They went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to seal their 6th loss of the season.

Not great to see Stripling struggle in his final frames but it was still only his second appearance of the spring so nothing to worry about yet. Langeliers’ second home run of the spring is encouraging as we all hope he continues his hit streak from the end of last season. And seeing the club battle back hard in the final frames is a good sign of the type of team these guys want to be.

But that’s not all the baseball we have for you today! The other half of the team will host the Brewers back at Las Vegas Ballpark in a few hours. Rule 5 pick Mitch Spence is set to make his third appearance of spring. Maybe we can still escape the day with a win.