A’s vs. Brewers game thread

Hopefully better weather today

A day after getting a rare spring rainout, the club is right back at it today with a pre-planned double header against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The A’s will have right-hander Ross Stripling on the mound to start this one, his second start of the spring. The veteran made it through three innings in his first one earlier this week and looked solid in his debut. We’re hoping to see more of that from the bounce-back candidate.

On the hitting side, it’s about half and half. The upper part of the batting order is filled with expected regulars while the lower third has a few fringe roster guys down there. Here it is:

They’ll be going up against left-hander DL Hall, one of the main return pieces in the Brewers’ trade of Corbin Burnes. And here’s the lineup that’ll be backing him up:

Let’s get a win!

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 8, 12:10 p.m. PDT

Location: American Family Fields, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: NONE

