Elephant Rumblings: A Kaval-cade of comments on the A’s new stadium design

Apparently, it’s not just my Southern California hometown that is getting unusual amounts of rain. Yesterday, the A’s-Guardians game in Hohokam, Arizona was called off in the third inning due to the wet stuff. There is plenty of baseball to come, though, with split squad games in both Mesa and Las Vegas today and tomorrow.

The Vegas games are part of MLB’s Big-League Weekend, and Susan Slusser at the San Francisco Chronicle reported that A’s players and coaches are preparing not just for the games at the Aviator’s Las Vegas Ballpark, but also to field anticipated questions about the planned move to Sin City. The general consensus I gather: it’s out of their control so they will focus on winning games. Sounds reasonable.

The A’s latest ballpark renderings raised a lot of questions, and Dave Kaval appears to have a lot of answers. Maury Brown at Forbes detailed Kaval’s comments from an interview with Venues Now addressing missing bullpens, synergistic partnerships, where the rest of the money for the project could come from, and more. It’s an interesting read, though we all know by now that Kaval is not necessarily the most reliable source of truth out there.

Whatever happens in 2025 and beyond, another Opening Day at the Oakland Coliseum is fast approaching. Luis Medina was in contention to be part of the A’s rotation when the regular season begins on March 28, but that possibility has been ruled out in the wake of the Grade 2 MCL sprain Medina sustained on Monday according to Martin Gallegos at MLB.com. Hopefully the young righty will be back in action by mid-April.

Hope Brownie is ok.

OF Seth Brown was removed from today’s game due to lower back tightness. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 7, 2024

Daring to dream.

Just imagining a potential A's 2026 contending team...

C - Soderstrom/Susac

1B - Noda

2B - Gelof

SS - Wilson

3B - Muncy/Hernaiz

LF - Ruiz

CF - Clarke

RF - Butler

DH - Rooker

SP - Sears, Waldichuk, Medina, Boyle, Estes

CL - Miller — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 7, 2024

More AI-generated fun.

This is gonna be the best Big League Weekend ever, many politicians are saying it#Vegas #Athletics #MLB pic.twitter.com/APSGh33OWM — Ray Yocke (@ray_yocke) March 7, 2024

Yup.