Athletics, Guardians canceled Thursday due to rain

Thursday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians was cancelled after 2 1⁄ 3 innings due to rain. Alex Wood made his second appearance of the spring for the A’s.

Wood walked the leadoff batter in the top of the first, but then found the zone, striking out the next three Guardians. Daniel Schneemann got the first hit off Wood in the bottom of the second, but Tyler Soderstrum gunned him down trying to steal second to end the inning.

Kyle McCann led off the bottom of the second with a single to right against Shane Bieber, moved to second on a passed ball and then scored on Brent Rooker’s double to left. That was Rooker’s third RBI of the Spring.

Wood ran into trouble in the third as former A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano hit a two-run double to give the Guardians the lead. The rain came shortly after and the game was ultimately called.

