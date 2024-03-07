Jacob Wilson headlines A’s Spring Breakout roster

MLB created buzz in the prospect community with their announcement of the inaugural spring breakout series, and today we finally got the rosters for all 30 teams. The Oakland Athletics went all out, sending most of their top prospects to the game in what will be a strong roster of players.

Heading up the pitching staff is Steven Echavarria, who MLB.com ranked as their 7th-best prospect in the system. Fellow 2023 draftee Cole Miller will also feature in the game as part of a young duo. Royber Salinas is another notable name on the roster and we may also get a chance to see MLB’s 20th-ranked A’s prospect Gunnar Hoglund. After being acquired from the Blue Jays Hoglund has had limited time due to injury, but could now get a chance to show his stuff in front of A’s fans in the game.

2023 first round pick Jacob Wilson is the top prospect in Oakland’s system according to MLB, and he is going to be the headliner of the position player crop. Oakland is running out all of their top infielders, with Darell Hernaiz, Max Muncy, and Myles Naylor all top 10 prospects in the system in that infield. The system’s top catcher, Daniel Susac, is also a part of the list and will likely see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate. Henry Bolte is the top in the outfield crop, 12th overall by MLB, but it is unfortunate that Denzel Clarke will not be appearing in the game.

Oakland will be facing off against the San Francisco Giants top prospects on March 15th. The full roster, from MLB’s Martin Gallegos.