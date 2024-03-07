 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians vs. Athletics Spring Training game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics are back in action Thursday where they will host the Cleveland Guardians at Hohokam Stadium. Alex Wood will make his second appearance of the spring for Oakland while Cleveland will go with right-hander Shane Bieber.

Wood was tagged for a pair of homers and three runs in two innings during his spring debut. Mark Kotsay will roll with most of his regulars for Thursday’s matchup. Zack Gelof is in at second base and will be followed by Ryan Noda. Lawrence Butler starts in right field and will hit sixth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 7, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Hohokam Stadium, Mesa, Arizona

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, A’s Cast

