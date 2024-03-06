Early offense leads the way in A’s 12-5 victory

The Los Angeles Angels entered Wednesday's Spring Training matchup with the A’s winners of six in a row sitting just a half-game behind the Cactus League lead. None of that mattered for Oakland, using early offensive fireworks and surrendering just three hits en route to an impressive 12-5 victory.

Andujar stays hot

The A’s tagged Angels starter Patrick Sandoval right out of the gate in the first. After one-out singles from JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker set up runners on first and third, Miguel Andujar continued his hot spring with a three-run bomb to left field to quickly give the A’s the lead.

Sandoval would be removed after the home run but reinserted in the next couple of innings where he looked a lot better, but it wouldn’t be the last time Andujar got him.

In the second, a pair of walks and a wild pitch from Joe Boyle - his first two walks of Spring - set up first and third for the Angels, and they’d get a run back off a Cole Fontenelle groundout. In the fourth, however, Sandoval tried to get ahead of Andujar with a first pitch off speed, but the former New York Yankee was all over it poking another home run right down the left field line to grab the run right back, 4-1.

With his two home run and four RBI day, Andujar further entrenches himself in the A’s outfield buzz to make the Opening Day roster. His average is now up to .421 this Spring.

The A’s would add two more runs in the fifth. After Esteury Ruiz reached on an error and Zack Gelof singled, Bleday brought them both home with an RBI double in the left-center gap. Bleday has had a hot spring himself raising his average to .333 and raising the A’s lead to 6-1.

Angels finally pull through in the fifth

Besides a shaky second inning, Boyle would continue his impressive Spring with three scoreless innings while striking out three and not surrendering a hit. After Gerardo Reyes worked a scoreless fourth, the Angels went hitless for the first four innings but found different fortunes in the fifth grandly.

Scott Alexander took over to start the inning, but he wouldn’t end it. After walking his first batter, Zach Neto singled to center to put the Angels in the hit category and set up runners at the corners. After Alexander pegged Matt Thaiss, Mike Trout stepped up next and hit a grand slam.

He came into the at-bat just 3-for-23 all Spring but his first home run was a big one putting the Angels right back within reach at 6-5. Alexander was pulled immediately while only getting one out.

The A’s would get one of those runs back immediately in the next half-inning in an unorthodox way. With Shea Langeliers at third and Abraham Toro at first with two outs, Toro was picked off but stayed in the rundown long enough to allow Langeliers to score and the A’s to double their lead, 7-5.

Pitching slams the door

After Alexander was taken out of the game while giving the Angels the momentum for the time being, head coach Mark Kotsay opted for Michael Kelly who got two immediate outs and allowed the A’s to go right back to the dugout and score. He then worked a scoreless sixth to end his crucial 1.2 innings of work with two strikeouts and no runs.

Not to outdo Kelly was Joey Estes who pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning for the A’s with two strikeouts. Estes faced the minimum amount of batters in both innings while inducing three straight fly balls in the seventh.

Then in the ninth, the game got ugly. After the A’s added three insurance runs with a Max Schuemann RBI single, a Hoy Park sacrifice fly, and a wild pitch to grow the lead to five, Lazaro Armentaros put the icing on the cake slicing a ball perfectly down the right field line, and using his speed to leg out a two-run inside the park home run.

While the Angels were in the 9th inning on their 8th pitcher of the game, the A’s fifth pitcher of the game, Estes, closed the door impressively again in the ninth. For the third straight inning, the electric righty faced the minimum while striking out the side. Estes struck out 5/9 he faced as the Angels were outhit 17-3.

With the win, the A’s climb above .500 in Spring Training play with a 6-5 record. They’ll face a familiar friend tomorrow in the Stephen Vogt-managed Cleveland Guardians at 12:05 p.m. PST at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ.