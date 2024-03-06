Athletics Injury notes: Medina, Allen, Diaz, Tarnok

The Athletics gave their first injury report of the spring, and there are a few notable players dealing with something right now:

A’s injuries:

- Luis Medina to miss start of season with Grade 2 MCL sprain

- Nick Allen dealing with a mild back strain

- Aledmys Díaz (groin strain) is resuming baseball activity

- Freddy Tarnok had a flare-up of his surgically repaired right hip and is currently shut down — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 6, 2024

Firstly and most importantly, right-hander Luis Medina is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season due to a right knee sprain. The sophomore thrower suffered the injury a couple days ago in his second start of the spring and immediately came out after only 1 1⁄ 3 innings. He’s going to be on the IL to start the season and it wouldn’t be surprising if he missed a month or more to begin the year.

His fellow pitcher Freddy Tarnok is also dealing with what could be a significant injury. Tarnok underwent surgery on that hip all the way back at the end of August and was reportedly doing well with his rehab, per manager Mark Kotsay. He hasn’t made an appearance yet this spring and now it seems unlikely that he will at all. He was likely ticketed to start the year in the minors anyway and hopefully shutting things down now can help alleviate whatever the problem is with that hip.

On the position player side of things, shortstop Nick Allen is dealing with a bit of back trouble. It’s a disappointing development for Allen as he fights to keep the shortstop job that he seemingly had a leg up on. He’d also gotten off to a nice start to spring, batting .333 with a pair of walks and no strikeouts. He’s never going to be a big power guy but with his slick defense he just needs to hit league average to be a quality shortstop. His main competition, rookie Darell Hernaiz now has a chance to capitalize on any notable absence from Allen and theoretically could be an option for Opening Day.

And finally, on a more positive note the veteran backup at shortstop Aledmys Diaz is making progress from a groin strain he suffered early in spring. He hasn’t played since February 26th so getting a positive update like this is encouraging. Should Allen’s back injury be a long-term issue and Hernaiz sent to Triple-A to start the year, then having Diaz around would be helpful. There’s a chance he’s at shortstop come Opening Day.

Not great but not terrible. The club hasn’t been bitten by a season-ending injury yet so that’s something to be thankful for. If this is the worst injury report of the spring then that would be terrific.