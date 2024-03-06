A’s vs. Angels Spring Training game thread

After a Tuesday off day, the A’s will continue their Spring Training slate today with a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

Young righty Joe Boyle will get the rock for the A’s to mark his third appearance of Spring Training thus far. He’s impressed in his 5.1 innings of work so far with five strikeouts, three hits, and just one earned run.

Here’s the lineup the A’s will roll out:

And for the Angels, who are expected to run with a split squad today:

Game Info

Game date/time: Wednesday, March 6, 12:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: None

Streaming: None

Radio: A’s Cast