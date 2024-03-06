A’s vs. Angels Spring Training game thread

After a Tuesday off day, the A’s will continue their Spring Training slate today with a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.
Young righty Joe Boyle will get the rock for the A’s to mark his third appearance of Spring Training thus far. He’s impressed in his 5.1 innings of work so far with five strikeouts, three hits, and just one earned run.
Here’s the lineup the A’s will roll out:
Today's lineup in Tempe pic.twitter.com/FLdSOzTfos— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 6, 2024
And for the Angels, who are expected to run with a split squad today:
Game Info
Game date/time: Wednesday, March 6, 12:10 p.m. PDT
Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, AZ
TV: None
Streaming: None
Radio: A’s Cast
