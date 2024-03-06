MLB.com ranks Jacob Wilson atop new A’s top 30 prospects

MLB Pipeline completed their roll out of the team top 30 lists on Wednesday with the West division teams, and for Oakland 2023 first round pick Jacob Wilson is their top prospect. Wilson was ranked 68th overall in MLB’s top 100 prospects and hit .318/.378/.455 in High-A Lansing last season. Mason Miller slots in as Oakland’s number two prospect and will be a key contributor to the Athletics bullpen in 2024.

The fastest riser on the list for Oakland is Luis Morales, who pipeline pegged as the third best prospect in the system. Rating him with a plus fastball, above average slider, and two average pitches in his curveball and changeup and Pipeline repeats the idea that he has top-of-the-rotation potential. Pipeline also shows high confidence in outfielder Denzel Clarke and shortstop Darell Hernaiz by ranking them fourth and fifth respectively.

Joe Boyle makes a ten spot jump from 20th to 10th after his fantastic major league debut last year, and gave him the only 80-grade fastball in the system. Royber Salinas also made a major jump from 24th up to 17th. The biggest fallers were Ryan Lasko who went from 14th to 19th and Logan Davidson who went from 19th to 25th. MLB will be releasing spring breakout rosters tomorrow and farm system rankings Friday, so stay tuned for more in the coming days.