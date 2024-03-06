 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s finally release new ballpark renderings

By DanielTatomer
Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, the A’s finally released long-overdue and eagerly anticipated renderings of the Las Vegas ballpark they plan to open in 2028. It looks strikingly like the Sydney Opera House, which seems fitting for a locale chock full of fake replicas of famous landmarks.

Naturally, X was abuzz with mostly skeptical takes on the new renderings, as observers wondered why the rest of the planned redevelopment is absent from the background and how such a grand design might squeeze into a nine acre plot. Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle has more details on as well as questions about the new drawings.

Spring Training has been a fine diversion from all of the relocation drama, as a number of Athletics are showing encouraging signs ahead of Opening Day. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com discussed five such promising developments on the A’s MLB page.

In one not-so-promising development, rotation hopeful Luis Medina sprained his knee in Monday’s game against the Reds. Jason Burke at SI.com wonders if this could result in young flamethrower Joe Boyle winding up on the Opening Day rotation.

Former A’s third basemen have been making headlines this week. Josh Donaldson is hanging up his cleats after 13 years, and Burke considered the former MVP’s Hall of Fame prospects. They aren’t good, if you ask me. And much as we hate the fact, Matt Chapman is a Giant now and happy to play for a team that’s willing to invest in success. I’d guess that the Giants’ new manager Bob Melvin feels similarly despite his recent experience with the Padres.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Top bats.

A stellar spring for the starters.

Everyone’s batting over .250 except Jordan Diaz, who is batting Khris Davis.

Rook ain’t loving it.

Now this looks real.

An un-clammy resemblance?

