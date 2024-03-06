Elephant Rumblings: A’s finally release new ballpark renderings

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, the A’s finally released long-overdue and eagerly anticipated renderings of the Las Vegas ballpark they plan to open in 2028. It looks strikingly like the Sydney Opera House, which seems fitting for a locale chock full of fake replicas of famous landmarks.

Naturally, X was abuzz with mostly skeptical takes on the new renderings, as observers wondered why the rest of the planned redevelopment is absent from the background and how such a grand design might squeeze into a nine acre plot. Scott Ostler at the San Francisco Chronicle has more details on as well as questions about the new drawings.

A running list on how these renderings are totally unserious:



•No way this is ~9 acres

•Tilted scoreboard is an atrocity

•Where is the hotel that’s supposedly held this entire thing up?

•Sydney Opera House

•Clear signs of AI design (some backwards characters)#Athletics https://t.co/6LMX3YGEOP — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) March 5, 2024

Spring Training has been a fine diversion from all of the relocation drama, as a number of Athletics are showing encouraging signs ahead of Opening Day. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com discussed five such promising developments on the A’s MLB page.

In one not-so-promising development, rotation hopeful Luis Medina sprained his knee in Monday’s game against the Reds. Jason Burke at SI.com wonders if this could result in young flamethrower Joe Boyle winding up on the Opening Day rotation.

Former A’s third basemen have been making headlines this week. Josh Donaldson is hanging up his cleats after 13 years, and Burke considered the former MVP’s Hall of Fame prospects. They aren’t good, if you ask me. And much as we hate the fact, Matt Chapman is a Giant now and happy to play for a team that’s willing to invest in success. I’d guess that the Giants’ new manager Bob Melvin feels similarly despite his recent experience with the Padres.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Top bats.

A's standout hitters in the early going...

Park .538 OBP/.917 SLG

Gelof .476 OBP/.889 SLG

Allen .455 OBP/.778 SLG

Perez .500 OBP/.667 SLG

Brown .438 OBP/.667 SLG

Noda .412 OBP/.667 SLG

Ruiz .368 OBP/.706 SLG

Bleday .389 OBP/.600 SLG — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 6, 2024

A stellar spring for the starters.

A's starters throwing well in the early going...

Sears 0.00 ERA/0.20 WHIP

Stripling 0.00 ERA/0.67 WHIP

Boyle 1.69 ERA/0.56 WHIP

Spence 1.80 ERA/1.00 WHIP

Muller 1.80 ERA/1.20 WHIP

Estes 2.25 ERA/0.75 WHIP

Medina 2.70 ERA/0.60 WHIP

Harris 0.00 ERA/0.75 WHIP (optioned to AAA) — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 6, 2024

Everyone’s batting over .250 except Jordan Diaz, who is batting Khris Davis.

Rook ain’t loving it.

Just out here trying to enjoy my off day but instead I am catching strays based on an artists drawing of my hypothetical batting average several years down the road https://t.co/PHIFhK452G — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker12) March 5, 2024

Now this looks real.

No AI needed…



Baseball’s Last Dive Bar. pic.twitter.com/OmrUZSXRQo — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) March 6, 2024

An un-clammy resemblance?