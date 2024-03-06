Athletics Spring Training Prospects Update

Spring baseball has been underway for nearly two weeks now, and we have had a good chance to see some of the Oakland Athletics best prospects in action. There are a handful of position and pitching battles going on this spring for some prospects, as well as others just looking to make a big impression for later down the line.

Lazaro Armenteros

This is Lazarito’s fourth crack in big league camp for the A’s, and just like the past three it’s been rough going. He hasn’t gotten much playing time with only seven plate appearances in five games, and he is looking for his first hit and is 1-13 in his spring training career. He has managed to draw two walks, and scored a run in the March 2nd showdown against Seattle.

Brady Basso

Basso made an appearance early this spring against the Dodgers and put together a solid inning of work. Basso struck out the first batter he faced before getting two ground outs.

Henry Bolte

Bolte has gotten one at bat this spring, and just like last year he took advantage and singled up the middle.

Cooper Bowman

Cooper Bowman got a fair bit of run early in spring training, appearing in seven games between February 24th and March 2nd. In that time he had eight plate appearance, and reached base safely in three of those with two strikeouts. The highlight of Bowman’s spring was a leadoff double in the seventh inning of the March 1st game against the Royals.

Joe Boyle

Boyle has managed to continue his impressive run of keeping the ball in the strike zone through his two starts this spring, going 5 1⁄ 3 thus far without allowing a walk or hitting a batter. Boyle has yet to be faced with a premium lineup, but still seeing him stay within the strike zone and dominate early in the spring has to be a positive sign for the A’s. If Boyle can maintain any semblance of the pitcher that finished out 2023 it would be a major boon, and his early spring results are a great head start.

Lawrence Butler

It’s been another spring of good play from Lawrence Butler thus far, as he has managed a good chunk of playing time while putting up some of the best numbers on the team. In his 17 at bats he has hit .412/.421/.529 and seems poised to crack Oakland’s opening day roster. In his most recent spring appearance he cracked an RBI double in the 4th inning on March 4th, his second double of the spring.

Stevie Emanuels

Emanuels had a chance to make two appearances this spring before being sent back to minor league camp on March 3rd, and he was able to put good work out there with 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings. He debuted on February 27th with two strikeouts and a walk over an inning of work, then made his other appearance on March 1st with two batters faced and a strikeout. Emanuels struck out three of the seven batters he faced this spring.

Joey Estes

Looking to rebound from a rough first couple of career starts last season and stake a claim on a rotation spot in Oakland, Estes has managed to put a couple of good games out there while piggybacking with Boyle. He debuted with two perfect innings against the Rockies on February 24th, getting strikeouts of Colorado’s Coco Montes and Elias Diaz. Estes had a bit more trouble against the Padres, allowing a run on two hits and a walk across two innings.

Brett Harris

Brett Harris has had a good bit of playing time this spring but hasn’t yet made much of an impact, managing one hit and three strikeouts across nine at bats. He did manage to do some damage with his one hit, netting himself a leadoff triple in the seventh inning of Oakland’s February 27th win then scoring on a home run.

Darell Hernaiz

Hernaiz is one of the most important players to watch this spring, and he has managed to put together some successful at bats this spring. Hernaiz struggled to have hits fall early in camp and started out 1-10 at the plate, but continued to put the ball in play finally having good games in his last two. Hernaiz went 1-3 in the March 2nd then put up his best game to date on the 4th with a 3-3 performance. Hernaiz hasn’t yet had an extra base hit and is running just a .278 OBP with no walks.

Kyle McCann

McCann has had a couple of at bats this spring as a late inning reserve, and he has made the most of it going 1-4 with a home run and two walks. McCann’s home run came early in the game against Seattle, staking Oakland to a 2-0 lead in a game they went on to win.

Mason Miller

Miller has been untouchable this spring, retiring all six batters he has faced across two relief appearances. Five of these have been via strikeout, and he could stake a claim this season as one of the game’s top young relief arms.

Max Muncy

Muncy has had a bit of a rough spring, striking out seven times in his eleven at bats. When he has made contact he has done damage, recording a home run on March 1st and a double on the 4th to account for his two hits. Muncy’s home run was an absolute tank shot, and he is still in big league camp and should get more opportunities to impress.

Royber Salinas

Royber Salinas has only had one chance to appear this spring, but he made the most of it and retired all six batters he faced with two coming via strikeout. Salinas will hopefully get more looks as spring goes forward, and is expected to make an appearance in Oakland at some point this upcoming season.

Max Schuemann

Max Schuemann hasn’t done much for Oakland this spring, sitting at just 1-10 in seven appearances. However he made the most of his one hit, going yard to score Brett Harris and give him his first career spring home run.

Mitch Spence

Oakland’s Rule 5 pick, Spence will get a shot with the team this season and so far has had success in his two outings. Spence struck out three batters across two innings in his spring opener, though he ran into some trouble in the second inning and allowed a run on two hits. Spence shut down the Mariners in his second outing, striking out two batters across three scoreless innings to give him five innings of one-run ball this spring.

Billy Sullivan

After struggling last season Sullivan came into camp looking to make a good impression, and he did about as well as he could. Sullivan appeared twice, faced four batters, and retired all four with three coming on strikeouts. He was sent back to minor league camp on March 3rd.

Daniel Susac

In limited time this spring Susac did quite well, reaching base in three of his four plate appearances. Susac started off with an 0-1 performance, but he came in as a reserve in the March 2nd game against Seattle and had himself a day. Susac reached in all three plate appearances, drawing a walk and getting an infield single in what can hopefully give him a little bit of momentum as he likely heads off to Double-A to start the season.

Colby Thomas

Thomas got his first appearance in a spring game this year, but it was short-lived as he lined out in his lone at bat.

Jacob Wilson

2023’s first round pick had a solid showing in his first taste of big league camp, and he finished out with a strong performance. Wilson had a seventh inning base hit against the Dodgers on February 25th for his first hit of the spring, and ultimately came in to score on a Hoy Park double. Wilson then finished off his spring by going 2-2 with an RBI against the Mariners, finishing his time with the big league team 3-7 with one strikeout.