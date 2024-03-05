Elephant Rumblings: What could have been

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone!

At this point it has been a couple of days and it would be surprising if this is news to anyone: former A’s star third baseman Matt Chapman has joined the dark side, signing with the San Francisco Giants and rejoining former Manager of the Year Bob Melvin in San Francisco. For those of us that loved seeing Chappy grow into the player that he is today in the Green & Gold, it is going to be tough watching him (and to a lesser extent Melvin) suit up in the rival orange and black. Frustrating doesn’t come close to the feeling that many A’s fans are feeling.

That said, Chappy spoke about his time in Oakland during his introductory press conference with the Giants. In it he expressed his disappointment with the way things ended in Oakland, with the amazing core being shipped off to save John Fisher money. Specifically how a World Series caliber group was systematically broken apart due to a cheap owner unwilling to pay for their amazing services:

“We had something really special building (up) with the A’s and unfortunately, that got ripped out of our hands and broken up,” Chapman said.

To hear one of the players actually say it is a relief. Those of us who have followed this team forever through thick and thin felt that the squad during those seasons was something special. Now we don’t feel so crazy anymore. It really was probably the best chance this organization has had at postseason glory since the late 1980’s. And it’s disappointing beyond comprehension that we had an owner who couldn’t care less about that.

“So to come back here and have an opportunity with an organization like the Giants that’s not afraid to spend, a team that’s not afraid to go and get free agents and keep guys together and adding, and do all the things you expect a winning franchise to do, we have the opportunity to do that here and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of that.”

And there’s that phrase. “Not afraid to keep guys”. That’s a new way of looking at Fisher and his habits controlling the team. What does Fisher do if the club actually went deep into the playoffs on a yearly basis like the division rival Houston Astros? Would he still plausibly be able to say he can’t run a successful team in Oakland? Would his seeming tunnel vision for Vegas have been possible if there was legitimate success here in Oakland?

It just frustrates someone who follows this squad ritualistically that this is what has happened to this team repeatedly over the years. The 2012-2014 squads were all good enough to win, if only they had an owner willing to invest and help improve the club with his wallet. Yes, get Jon Lester. No, don’t sacrifice Yoenis Cespedes to get him. The same exact thing with the most recent playoff squads, the 2018-2021 teams, which arguably were even more prepared for a deep playoff run than the early 2010’s teams. How many players were we away? One more pitcher? One more outfielder? A closer?

The comments from Chapman happened to come at a coincidental time. Today another former A’s All-Star third baseman, Josh Donaldson, announced his official retirement from baseball after an amazing, exciting 13-year career playing at the highest level of the game. And now that the former AL MVP is finally away from the game, he’s letting his feelings about Fisher, well, known:

Former A's third baseman Josh Donaldson called it like it is regarding John Fisher:



"[Oakland] gets perceived as a small market because of what the team is willing to put out there. One of the wealthiest owners in all of baseball owns the A's."#Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/nR9ijtmsEv — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 21, 2023

That couldn’t be more true. If someone like Donaldson, who held down the hot corner for three amazing A’s playoff teams, is able to come out and say this then you have to feel that guys like Chapman, Marcus Semien and Matt Olson felt the exact same way, probably even more frustrated than Donaldson was. Except they can’t readily speak out while playing for the club. Donaldson spoke plainly about Fisher and A’s leadership way back then and was traded a week later. What would happen to guys like Esteury Ruiz or Ryan Noda if they let their true feelings be known. Thank you Trevor May for letting us fans know that the players still in that clubhouse are just as frustrated at the situation as the rest of us.

Love you Chappy. Good luck in your next phase of your career. Rooting for you (not the Giants).

Quite the day at the plate for a few of the guys;

A’S TODAY (3/4):

DH Langeliers 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

3B Toro 3-3, RBI

SS Hernaiz 3-3, RBI

1B Noda 2-3, 3B, RBI

RF Butler 2-3, 2B, RBI, SB

SS Muncy 1-1, 2B, BB

RHP Medina 1.1 IP/1 ER/3 K

RHP Gott 1 IP/2 ER/0 K

RHP Jackson 0.1 IP/5 ER/0 K/Loss

A’s lose 15-8 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 5, 2024

He’s quickly becoming a fan favorite :’)

I wash my hands so it shouldn’t smell too bad but i can’t make any promises.. https://t.co/Bj9t8tGehv — Zack Gelof (@ZackGelof) March 4, 2024

Miss him a bunch:

Met Matt Chapman when he was in the minors.

I'm always gonna stan the dude. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wZWGeRZf5i — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) March 5, 2024

Glad to know I’m not the only one who rewatched this when needing a pick-me-up: