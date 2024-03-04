A’s lose slugfest 15-8

The A’s dropped an embarrassing one today, falling to the Cincinnati Reds by a final of 15-8.

Bats continue to roll

Yet again, the offense led the charge. Outfielder Esteury Ruiz pulled a double to left field to lead off the game. That was followed by a Darell Hernaiz RBI single and then Shea Langeliers got in on the fun with his first home run of the spring, a 2-run shot to make it 3-0:

After his strong finish to the year we’re all hoping he can carry that into this upcoming season. And with Tyler Soderstrom around he needs to take a step forward. Langeliers also brought in another run on a double play groundout in the third to bring in another run.

The A’s scored two times in each of the next couple frames. First Lawrence Butler knocked in the fifth run on an RBI double then came in to score on a groundout. Then it was Ryan Noda’s turn in the fifth. He pulled a triple into the right field corner to bring home JJ Bleday then came in to score on an Abraham Toro single.

Meanwhile…

Pitching struggles bite A’s

Right-hander Luis Medina was on the mound to start today’s game. It was his second start of the spring and he was expected to hopefully go three innings. He didn’t even end up making it through two as he allowed a run in the first inning. He got pulled in the second inning after his third strikeout of the day, leading to injury concerns from fans. It turned out to be his knee:

RHP Luis Medina exited today’s game with a right knee sprain. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 4, 2024

Not good. Let’s hope that it turns out to be a relatively minor issue. Righty reliever Jack Cushing stepped up and relieved Medina but got touched up for a couple runs thanks to a 2-run home run. He just finished off the frame and that was it for him today. Lucas Erceg followed and had a perfect inning.

Thats where things really started falling apart for the pitching staff. Off-season signee Trevor Gott got into his second appearance of spring and gave up a 2-run shot that cut the lead to two. And then the flood gates really opened. Righty Zach Jackson came in to start the fifth and got absolutely torched. He gave up six runs (5 earned) while only collecting one out. He did not have it at all today as he walked a couple and hit a batter. This would be a good time to exercise some short term memory and forget about this one if you’re Jackson.

Things didn’t go much better for Jackson’s replacement. Right-hander Pedro Santos was able to finish up the frame but not before yielding four runs of his own. When the dust had settled on the inning the Reds had crossed home plate ten times, turning an 8-5 lead into a 15-8 deficit. No bueno.

On the plus side Mason Miller had a perfect sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts, continuing an impressive spring from the closer candidate. He was followed by Dany Jimenez, who also threw a perfect inning with a strikeout. And Chase Cohen finished things off for the pitching with a final clean inning.

And that was more or less it from today’s game. The offense started out hot scoring eight times in the first five frames but got shut out in the final four. It’s usually enough to win a ballgame but you won’t be winning many games where you give up 15 runs. Add in an injury to a starting rotation candidate and you can ball this one up and throw it in the trash. The Medina situation will be worth monitoring over the next couple days.

On the plus side, Miller and Jimenez looked good, as does the offense. And now the club gets its first off day tomorrow before getting back into game action on Wednesday. Joe Boyle is set for that start and he’ll be hoping to make Mark Kotsay’s rotation decisions even harder.