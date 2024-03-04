 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Reds game thread

Let’s get it

By ConnorAshford
Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Spring training continues as the Athletics take on the Reds in an afternoon matchup at Goodyear Ballpark.

Righty Luis Medina gets the ball for his second start of the spring. His first one went well as he threw two scoreless frames against the Giants. Let’s see if he can do more of that over three innings today.

Here’s the lineup for the Athletics:

And for the Reds:

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 4, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, AZ

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast

