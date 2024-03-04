A’s vs. Reds game thread

Spring training continues as the Athletics take on the Reds in an afternoon matchup at Goodyear Ballpark.

Righty Luis Medina gets the ball for his second start of the spring. His first one went well as he threw two scoreless frames against the Giants. Let’s see if he can do more of that over three innings today.

Here’s the lineup for the Athletics:

Today's lineup vs. Cincinnati - March 4, 2024 at Goodyear Ballpark pic.twitter.com/pLPJu9CGng — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) March 4, 2024

And for the Reds:

We enjoyed making this lineup for you. pic.twitter.com/tKRDihOwN8 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 4, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 4, 12:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, AZ

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: A’s Cast