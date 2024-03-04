Elephant Rumblings: A’s make first cuts of Spring Training

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Despite all of the gloom and doom surrounding the A’s these days, the squad is having a pretty good Spring Training so far. They’ve fought their way to a 5-4 record in the Cactus League, but that doesn’t matter much. What does matter is that A’s pitchers—the starters in particular—have been impressive so far this spring. JP Sears reinforced the pattern yesterday with three fantastic shutout innings in which he fanned seven and allowed just one hit in the A’s victory over the Rangers.

Meanwhile, second baseman Zack Gelof just completed a relatively brief rookie campaign in 2023 and is already the biggest star on the team. He’s building on his rookie success this spring, as Martin Gallegos at MLB.com noted. Gelof doubled twice yesterday and is now leading all Cactus League hitters with five extra base hits. He’s slashing .389/.476/.889 through seven Spring Training games.

The A’s made their first cuts of the spring yesterday, optioning pitchers Osvaldo Bido, Hogan Harris, and Adrián Martínez to Triple-A while reassigning 13 others to Minor League Camp.

A'S MOVES: LHP Hogan Harris & RHPs Osvaldo Bido & Adrian Martinez optioned to LV, Lucas, Sullivan, Tomioka, Otanez, Perkins, Robles, Correa, Emanuels, Rosario, Bowman, Lugbauer, Susac & Wilson reassigned to minor league camp…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 3, 2024

The moves pare the team’s camp roster down to 52 players, twice the number the A’s will have on their Opening Day roster.

Tryouts continue this week, with seven games on the A’s schedule including double headers on Friday and Saturday. Luis Medina is scheduled to start in today’s game against the Reds, which starts at 12:05 PM PST.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Big day for Sears, Brown, Gelof.

A’S TODAY (3/3):

RF Brown 3-3, HR, 3 RBI

2B Gelof 2-3, 2 2B, RBI

LF Ruiz 1-2, 2B, BB

C Langeliers 1-2, BB

LHP Sears 3 IP/0 ER/7 K/Win

LHP Stripling 3 IP/0 ER/1 K

LHP Alexander 1 IP/1 ER/1 K

LHP Harris 2 IP/0 ER/5 K/SV

A’s win 5-2 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) March 3, 2024

SELLers in effect at Hokoham.

We just had to give props to this awesome group that brought a SELL flag into Hohokam Stadium today. Keep up the pressure!!#SellTheTeam #FisherOut #OaklandForever pic.twitter.com/U2DnghGJeW — Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) March 3, 2024

Former teammates greet.