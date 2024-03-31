A’s claim Tyler Nevin off waivers, designate Adrian Martinez

The Oakland Athletics announced that they claimed outfielder Tyler Nevin off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding move, the team designated Adrian Martinez for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

A’s claimed infielder Tyler Nevin from Baltimore and designated Adrián Martínez for assignment. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 31, 2024

Still just 26 years old, the second-generation major leaguer — he’s the son of former third baseman and short-lived Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin — is a 2015 first-round draft pick who hasn’t yet established his presence at the major league level. Across 3 seasons with the Orioles and Detroit Tigers, he owns an ugly .203/.310/.301 batting line in 313 PAs. His career 11.5% walk rate, though, shows he at least has the plate discipline to be a major leaguer — cue “gets on base” joke.

In the minors, he’s had a lot more success, batting .282/.359/.450 in 608 games. He had his best performance last year with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, thumping his way to a .326/.400/.543 line with 15 HRs in 385 PAs and a 136 wRC+. He also impressed with a strong .333/.367/.474 in Spring Training. Nevin, who also has experience at third and first base, didn’t have much of a platoon split in the minors, but his right-handedness should make it realistic to find playing time in a southpaw-heavy outfield.

Since Nevin’s out of options, the A’s will either have to add him to the major league roster immediately or try to pass him through waivers again so they can stash him to the minors. Assuming they do the former, the top candidate to get sent down is shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz. Though he earned his spot, he only received 4 plate appearances in the team’s opening series. Only 22 years old, Hernaiz is better served playing every day at AAA for now rather than fighting for scraps as a pinch-hitter.

Losing his 40-man roster spot to Nevin is righty Adrian Martinez, who the A’s acquired alongside Euribiel Angeles from the San Diego Padres for Sean Manaea and Aaron Holiday. Martinez made progress in 2023 as a long-man out of the A’s bullpen, pitching to a 4.75 ERA/4.75 FIP and striking out 47 batters in 55 innings with just 19 walks. He’s mostly started at Triple-A but hasn’t had much success in that role since joining the A’s organization. I assume he’ll go unclaimed and stay where he is in Las Vegas.

Fun fact: The reason the Orioles designated Nevin for assignment was to make room on the roster for Oakland A’s fan favorite, Tony Kemp.